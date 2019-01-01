What’s More Important, Protecting Kids Or Playing Politics?
Hot on the heels of the release of a 177-page report assembled by the Federal Commission on School Safety, the head of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) issued a statement that seemed far less interested in school safety than in demonizing guns.
The commission offered some suggestions but what it didn’t do was to rail about guns, and that obviously didn’t square up with the views of AFT President Randi Weingarten. The report even left the door open to armed school staff, noting that ten states allow school staff “to possess or have access to firearms at school.”
“No state mandates arming school staff,” the report specified. “Several hundred school districts provide school staff access to firearms, usually as part of a layered approach to school security.”
And that seems to have lit Weingarten’s fuse. In a prepared statement, she went for the political jugular, asserting that “the report doesn’t address the root causes of the gun violence epidemic: too many guns in our communities and not enough investment in addressing the social-emotional health of our kids.”
By no small coincidence, about the same time the federal commission released its report, a draft report prepared by the Florida commission looking into the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School also made headlines. Among the suggestions in that document was arming volunteer teachers.
That panel included a couple of Florida sheriffs, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and commission chairman Sheriff Bob Gualtieri of Pinellas County. All but one of the commission members apparently approved the draft.
When quizzed about the report by Fox News, Sheriff Judd was matter-of-fact.
“When seconds count, minutes don’t matter,” the career lawman said. “We need somebody there, in the building that second that can protect the students…I’m interested in saving children’s lives, and we can do that. If a teacher is uncomfortable or doesn’t want to have a gun, they should never have a gun. No one is making them.”
But Weingarten’s reaction to the notion of armed teachers was textbook anti-gun: “(T)he (federal) commission appears to punt on the question of arming teachers, rather than taking a strong stance against it, even thought parents, students and teachers agree: Putting more guns in schools only risks making schools less safe.”
Translation: People with the least experience in dealing with potentially lethal threats should be setting the ground rules on how to deal with a potentially lethal threat.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel quoted Sheriff Judd when it reported about the state commission’s 407-page draft report. He’s got quite a way with words, all of them brutally honest.
“In the ideal world,” he said, “we shouldn’t need anyone on campus with a gun, but that’s not the world we live in today. One’s not enough. Two’s not enough. We need multiple people in order to protect the children.”
And speaking of small coincidences, the federal commission’s report and the draft state report were released about the same time that a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by 15 students at the Florida high school who alleged they were traumatized by the incident, which claimed 17 lives. They had sued the Broward School District, Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Scot Peterson, and campus monitor Andrew Medina, the Sun Sentinel reported.
U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom, a Barack Obama appointee, ruled that the school district and the sheriff’s department had no constitutional duty to protect the plaintiffs, the newspaper reported.
This concurs with earlier federal court rulings, including a Supreme Court decision in 2005 that police have no constitutional duty to protect any person. One of those cases, involving a Colorado woman whose estranged husband kidnapped and killed their three daughters, was profiled in the New York Times.
The other case, Warren v. District of Columbia, is frequently used to underscore the need for private citizens to be prepared to defend themselves.
Faster Makes Better
Not all educators are closed-minded about guns in schools.
A few years ago, the Buckeye Firearms Association provided a launch pad for a program that has turned out to be a success. It’s the FASTER program, which stands for Faculty/Administrator Safety Training & Emergency Response, and the motto is “FASTER Saves Lives.”
According to the FASTER website, “The program offers a carefully-structured curriculum offering over 26 hours of hands-on training over a 3-day class that exceeds the requirements of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. They don’t call it gun training, they call it “violence response training.”
The same program is offered in Colorado, and a panel discussion on the FASTER program has become a staple of the annual Gun Rights Policy Conference agenda.
If It Doesn’t Work In California, Try Again!
What do they call it when you keep trying the same thing over and over again, expecting different results?
Apparently they call it something else in California, where the legislature has recognized that the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation recently determined that from 2014 to 2018, firearms-related homicides increased by 18 percent. According to the FBI Uniform Crime Report, in 2014 there were 1,169 gun-related killings. By 2016, that number had risen to 1,368.
Solution? Make the gun control laws even tougher, even though Golden State gun laws are already among the strictest in the nation.
Philly Police SWAT Adopts Sig Sauer M400 Rifle
Sig Sauer recently disclosed that Philadelphia Police have adopted the M400 Pro Rifle for their SWAT officers.
The semi-auto rifle is built on the AR platform and features a full-length free-float M-LOK hand guard, according to Sig Sauer, and an enhanced SIG trigger. The adjustable stock can be set in six positions, and it has a rotating lock bolt. The M400 Pro has a direct impingement gas operating system.
Price Adjustment Announced For Bersa
Eagle Imports, Inc. recently announced new pricing for 2019 to include all models in the Thunder and BP CC series.
The Thunder series features semi-auto pistols that are well designed for concealed carry. For example, the Thunder Combat 380 is a double/single-action model with exposed hammer, rounded trigger guard, 8-round magazine, decocker on the slide, integral locking system, micro polished bore in its 3.5-inch barrel and a matte black finish.
The BP Concealed Carry model is Bersa’s first polymer-framed pistol with a short reset double-action-only action. This duotone pistol is chambered in .380 ACP, 9mm and 40 S&W. The magazine carries 8 rounds and the barrel is 3.3 inches long. Front and rear sights are fixed.