What’s More Important, Protecting Kids Or Playing Politics?

“When seconds count, minutes don’t matter,” the career lawman said. “We need somebody there, in the building that second that can protect the students…I’m interested in saving children’s lives, and we can do that. If a teacher is uncomfortable or doesn’t want to have a gun, they should never have a gun. No one is making them.”



But Weingarten’s reaction to the notion of armed teachers was textbook anti-gun: “(T)he (federal) commission appears to punt on the question of arming teachers, rather than taking a strong stance against it, even thought parents, students and teachers agree: Putting more guns in schools only risks making schools less safe.”



Translation: People with the least experience in dealing with potentially lethal threats should be setting the ground rules on how to deal with a potentially lethal threat.



The South Florida Sun Sentinel quoted Sheriff Judd when it reported about the state commission’s 407-page draft report. He’s got quite a way with words, all of them brutally honest.



“In the ideal world,” he said, “we shouldn’t need anyone on campus with a gun, but that’s not the world we live in today. One’s not enough. Two’s not enough. We need multiple people in order to protect the children.”



And speaking of small coincidences, the federal commission’s report and the draft state report were released about the same time that a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by 15 students at the Florida high school who alleged they were traumatized by the incident, which claimed 17 lives. They had sued the Broward School District, Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Scot Peterson, and campus monitor Andrew Medina, the Sun Sentinel reported.



U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom, a Barack Obama appointee, ruled that the school district and the sheriff’s department had no constitutional duty to protect the plaintiffs, the newspaper reported.



This concurs with earlier federal court rulings, including a Supreme Court decision in 2005 that police have no constitutional duty to protect any person. One of those cases, involving a Colorado woman whose estranged husband kidnapped and killed their three daughters, was profiled in the New York Times.



The other case, Warren v. District of Columbia, is frequently used to underscore the need for private citizens to be prepared to defend themselves.