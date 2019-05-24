Why Cory Booker’s gun control scheme is really alarming

The Canadian Lesson

For those who think registration is feasible, both physically and financially, a look north of the border to study the Canadian experience might be instructive.



As National Review detailed, when Canada founded a long gun registry in 2003, it was done with great fanfare and no small number of assertions that this would prevent crime and come in on budget.



What actually happened was nothing short of a train wreck. As the National Review explained, the Canada registry was “abolished…just nine years later after it had cost over one thousand times more than was projected and had failed to help solve a single crime.”



A good history of the Canadian gun registration experience was published by Forbes back in January 2013. Over the past six-plus years, it would appear that no gun control advocate in the United States read the Forbes article, or paid any attention to what happened.



Forbes writer Daniel Fisher put it bluntly, “Canada tried it and gave up, discovering like several other nations that attempting to identify every gun in the country is an expensive and ultimately unproductive exercise. Criminals, of course, don't register their guns. And even law-abiding citizens tend to ignore registration when it comes to long guns mostly used for hunting and target shooting.”



Alluding to a report from Canadian researcher Gary Mauser, the Forbes article said the “Canada Firearms Center quickly rose to 600 employees and the cost of the effort climbed past $600 million. In 2002 Canada's auditor general released a report saying initial cost estimates of $2 million (Canadian) had increased to $1 billion as the government tried to register the estimated 15 million guns owned by Canada's 34 million residents.”



And Booker thinks the U.S. is going to register an estimated 500 million guns, owned by an estimated 100 million citizens?



Just remember, this guy thinks he can be president.