Why Cory Booker’s gun control scheme is really alarming
It’s not that New Jersey Senator and wannabe president Cory Booker hatched a sweeping gun control plan earlier this month to include gun owner licensing on a five-year cycle, it’s something else that veteran gun rights advocate Alan Gottlieb noted in reaction that should really alarm gun owners.
“While his plan is disturbing,” Gottlieb said, “what is even more alarming is that not one other Democrat now in the race denounced the plan. If they all agree with Booker, they need to admit it now so voters realize they are all willing to trample on the Bill of Rights.”
The National Review editors declared Booker’s gun control plan “dangerous.” They wrote, “Booker hopes to establish not only a federal registry of guns, but a federal registry of gun owners, too.
“Under the terms of Booker’s plan,” the National Review editorial observed, “Americans wishing to exercise their Second Amendment rights would have to apply to Washington for permission — not just once, but every five years — and to inform the executive branch of each weapon they own in their home. Exit, Spartacus; enter, Big Brother.”
Between Gottlieb and the National Review editors, the true nature of not only Booker’s proposal but also his fellow Democrat Party candidates seems clear as crystal. This bunch, say grassroots gun owners, want to lead a nation absent the fundamental right that guarantees the citizens a fail-safe insurance policy; the ability to tell Booker and his ilk “No” and back it up.
NICS Numbers Tell Story
While the National Shooting Sports Foundation offers a monthly “adjusted” report on the number of background checks initiated through the National Instant Check System (NICS) that brings the number more inline with the probable number of completed firearm transactions, the raw data tells an interesting tale.
According to FBI data through April 30, there had been 9,198,080 NICS checks initiated. The NSSF-adjusted number was 992,642 checks, which represents a 6.9 percent decrease from the number of NICS checks for April 2018.
But there’s more to this puzzle. Last year saw the second-highest number of NICS checks in the 20-year history of the background check system. In 2018, there were 26,181,936 NICS checks, which is a stunning number. If only 75 percent of those checks were related to gun transactions, that’s still roughly 20 million firearms that may have legally changed hands; new guns, used guns, collectors’ items including handguns, shotguns and rifles of every type and description.
And Booker would set up a system that amounts to a registry of all the guns he doesn’t want banned, and require that all the owners—maybe 100 million citizens—get re-licensed (re-authorized) to exercise their constitutionally enumerated right to own them.
NSSF’s report acknowledged that the raw NICS number for April was actually 5.4 percent greater than the “unadjusted” number from April 2018, which was 2,223,213 initiated checks.
A Lot Of Hardware!
Buried in the National Review editorial is this startling estimate: “There are at present around half a billion privately owned guns in America.”
Booker, or anyone else with illusions of grandeur, should take a deep breath and give that some thought. With roughly 500 million guns in private hands, anybody who seriously believes they will be able to initiate a ban, much less accomplish the same, should probably seek counseling. The odds against achieving a gun ban probably come close to Hillary Clinton ever admitting it was her own lousy take-them-for-granted campaign attitude that cost her the 2016 election.
Insider Online early last year guesstimated that there are approximately 100 million gun owners in the U.S. So the rough average is five guns per, and that is a tenuous estimate at best.
Booker’s proposal presumes that all of those people are going to line up like sheep to get their five-year gun owner’s license. The prevailing attitude among gun owners is a very sarcastic, “Good luck with that.”
Gottlieb perhaps pegged it by suggesting Booker’s proposal “amounts to an outrageous plan to turn the Second Amendment right into a government-regulated privilege.”
The Canadian Lesson
For those who think registration is feasible, both physically and financially, a look north of the border to study the Canadian experience might be instructive.
As National Review detailed, when Canada founded a long gun registry in 2003, it was done with great fanfare and no small number of assertions that this would prevent crime and come in on budget.
What actually happened was nothing short of a train wreck. As the National Review explained, the Canada registry was “abolished…just nine years later after it had cost over one thousand times more than was projected and had failed to help solve a single crime.”
A good history of the Canadian gun registration experience was published by Forbes back in January 2013. Over the past six-plus years, it would appear that no gun control advocate in the United States read the Forbes article, or paid any attention to what happened.
Forbes writer Daniel Fisher put it bluntly, “Canada tried it and gave up, discovering like several other nations that attempting to identify every gun in the country is an expensive and ultimately unproductive exercise. Criminals, of course, don't register their guns. And even law-abiding citizens tend to ignore registration when it comes to long guns mostly used for hunting and target shooting.”
Alluding to a report from Canadian researcher Gary Mauser, the Forbes article said the “Canada Firearms Center quickly rose to 600 employees and the cost of the effort climbed past $600 million. In 2002 Canada's auditor general released a report saying initial cost estimates of $2 million (Canadian) had increased to $1 billion as the government tried to register the estimated 15 million guns owned by Canada's 34 million residents.”
And Booker thinks the U.S. is going to register an estimated 500 million guns, owned by an estimated 100 million citizens?
Just remember, this guy thinks he can be president.
This Is A Real ‘Gun Control’ Failure
Shooters insist that real gun control is having both hands on the gun and being able to hit the target.
A gent in Lincoln, Nebraska has thus re-defined a “gun control failure.” According to KNPL News, the star of this story dropped his gun and it went off. As reported by KOLN, the bullet went straight up and hit our hero in the plumbing; i.e. the family jewels. Lucky for him it was a .22-caliber handgun.
All reports said this happened while the unfortunate fellow was walking down the street.
Literally adding insult to injury, it turns out the victim in this story has a problem that may be more serious than a pill to the privates. Identified as Peter Jacobsson, he was “cited for discharging a weapon in the city and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person,” the reports said.
Well, this’ll teach him not to carry a gun he shouldn’t have.
