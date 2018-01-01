Is ‘Open Carry’ An Open Invitation To Trouble?

By Dave Workman

An incident last month on a fishing pier in Miami Beach involving several members of Florida Carry and a police officer has once again raised awareness — not to mention some blood pressures — about the small, but determined movement that promotes open carry of sidearms in a peaceable manner.

In Florida, as in other states, it’s legal to openly carry a firearm under statute — in this case 790.25(3), subsection (h) — that recognizes and allows the practice while “engaged in fishing, camping, or lawful hunting or going to or returning from a fishing, camping, or lawful hunting expedition.”

However, the June 24 incident has already elicited an outraged reaction from the Florida Carry board of directors. Then, on July 4 at Ormond Beach, members of Florida Carry were “walking around at Ormond Beach carrying firearms,” according to WFTV.

“The group says it is doing this to raise awareness about people’s Second Amendment rights and open-carry laws,” the report said. “The group has done similar events like this throughout Florida.”

At the far corner of the Lower 48, there was something of a snit developing for a group of veterans planning a gathering on the third weekend of this month at the Wenatchee Confluence State Park in east-central Washington, where the Wenatchee River flows into the Columbia. There have been annual open carry campouts at this park for quite some time, but now, according to a discussion in the Washington section of the popular OpenCarry.org forum, there was a problem with a park ranger.

Open carry is a legal practice over much of the American landscape. Various state statutes regulate how firearms may be carried, often based on a generic standard that if it “warrants alarm” by another person. That’s what carrying “in a peaceable manner” is all about. Someone merely walking down a sidewalk in a casual manner with a holstered pistol on his/her belt shouldn’t rise to the level of “warranting alarm” although some people might disagree.

Perhaps it was best summed up in an unpublished opinion by a Washington State appeals court ruling in a case known as “State v. Gregory Elijah Casad.” The details of this case were a bit complicated, but the opinion of the court was clear as glass:

“We note that, in connection with this case, several individuals have commented that they would find it strange, maybe shocking, to see a man carrying a gun down the street in broad daylight. Casad’s appellate counsel conceded that she would personally react with shock, but she emphasized that an individual’s lack of comfort with firearms does not equate to reasonable alarm. We agree. It is not unlawful for a person to responsibly walk down the street with a visible firearm, even if this action would shock some people.”

The Florida incident was reported by the Miami Herald, and one of the participants made a video of the interaction with a police officer who approached the group with a drawn sidearm. The video isn’t so good — remember, never use a cell phone to video something by holding it in a vertical position; hold it horizontally — but the audio isn’t bad.

Workman is rarely far from a sidearm, which is typically carried openly in the outdoors.

Does this bother you?

Insider Online has open-carried, especially in the outdoors where having a firearm isn’t unusual and might be considered prudent, especially if there are “things with teeth” in the vicinity. That’s a consideration primarily anywhere in the West, where the odds of encountering trouble increase exponentially with one’s distance from the nearest help. Trying to punch in 9-1-1 in the backcountry, where cell service may be questionable at best offers two immediate realizations: Help isn’t coming, and even if it did come, it’s going to be very late.

As one might guess, there is considerable disagreement, even in the firearms community, about the wisdom (or lack of it) of openly carrying a sidearm. Proponents see it as a deterrent, Opponents see it as something of a stunt that just might seem menacing, depending upon the circumstances.

Perhaps, like beauty, it’s all in the eye of the beholder.

Running To The Sound Of The Guns

There was a fascinating article recently printed at The Outdoor Wire (http://www.theoutdoorwire.com/features/a95aefda-e266-4c1c-856f-1e60da0169b2) that ought to be required reading for hunters and people who maintain that wolves and other predators might not pose that great a danger in the outdoors.

Headlined “When Hunting’s Gunfire Becomes a Dinner Bell,” the piece was authored by James Swan, PhD. It detailed several accounts about hunters in the U.S. and Europe who have noticed that predators are showing up when they hear gunshots, apparently having determined that this often means a downed animal, and free eats.

Even on a camping trip, increasing numbers of people are armed against potential predator encounters.

The problem has been noticed in Germany and Alaska. Research by renowned Dr. Valerius Geist, the former program director of Environmental Sciences at the University of Calgary, the article notes.

“German hunters are reporting that when they’re out in the woods, and they shoot a red deer, fallow deer, roe deer or wild boar, wolves immediately show up,” Swan’s article states. “It’s common knowledge that predators like wolves, coyotes, and bears will feed on the remains of game animals. However, in Germany the wolves don’t seem to want to wait until the downed animals have been dressed, they aggressively approach the carcass and the hunters.”

Your humble correspondent was hunting grouse but that .45-caliber single action wasn’t just there to hold up his pants.

Later, in the same piece, Swan offers this wrap: “If North American wolves learn to do as German wolves do, expect trouble.”

The article quoted Geist’s advice to “never hunt alone, and be very watchful in bear or wolf country.”

All the more reason to carry a reliable sidearm in the outdoors; as noted earlier, Insider Online is never far from a gun when far from the pavement. We’ve seen bears, bobcats and even a cougar up close, and once spotted a pair of wolves stalking along behind a cow elk by several minutes, from a distance of about 250 yards.

Ruger Scores Again: ‘Officer-style’ ST1911

Those guys at Ruger just keep cranking them out, this time an “Officer-Style” SR1911, a compact .45 ACP that is certain to quickly gain a following among fans of the Model 1911 platform.

With a 7-round magazine capacity, this new model features a 3.6-inch bushingless stainless steel bull barrel cut with a 1:16-inch six-groove right hand twist. It’s got a full-length guide rod. Slide and frame are stainless with a low-glare finish, and grip panels are deluxe-checkered G-10.

The pistol also boasts a lightweight aluminum skeleton trigger, a skeletonized hammer and titanium firing pin. There’s an oversize beavertail grip safety with bump, and extended thumb safety. It comes with two stainless steel magazines.

Ruger added drift-adjustable Novak 3-dot sights dovetailed fore and aft, and the pistol weighs 31 ounces.

Thanks to modern CNC machining, this pistol reportedly has “a superior slide-to-frame fit and smooth slide travel.”

Gun Background Checks Slide In June

The National Shooting Sports Foundations adjusted National Instant Check System (NICS) figure for June shows a 12.2 percent decrease from the number of checks in June 2017.

According to NSSF, the “adjusted figure” was 892,479 checks is “derived by subtracting out NICS purpose code permit checks and permit rechecks used by states for CCW permit application checks as well as checks on active CCW permit databases. NSSF started subtracting permit rechecks in February 2016.”

According to the FBI raw data, last month saw 1,935,691 NICS checks, so a lot of people were apparently getting their carry licenses renewed or issued for the first time. Still, that’s pretty busy for June, based on records dating back to 1999.

