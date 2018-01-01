Iver Johnson Arms Eagle XLC

The Eagle XLC is a long-slide 1911 (6-inch barrel) and is available in 10mm and .45 ACP. It has a satin chrome finish, 1045 steel frame and slide, front- and rear-angled serrations and three-hole trigger and skeleton hammer. Additional features include Super Walnut dual texture grips with an engraved logo and a slightly beveled magwell to make magazine changes quicker and easier. Unloaded, the Eagle XLC weighs 44 oz.

Iver Johnson Arms Inc.

(321) 636-3377

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/iver-johnson-arms-inc