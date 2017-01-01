Jelly Bryce: The Man in the Mirror

The Third Installment Of

The Jelly Bryce Trilogy

Ralph Mroz

Anyone reading American Handgunner has more than the average interest in handguns, and probably a greater than average knowledge of the old-time badge-wearing gunfighters. Many of their names are familiar: Wyatt Earp and Wild Bill Hickok in the 19th century, Bill Jordan and Jim Cirillo in the 20th. Yet one of the greatest of them, a man of literally super-human capabilities, with a not-insignificant number of notches in his stock, was Delf “Jelly” Bryce. A child shooting prodigy, he killed his first bad guy on his first day of work with the Oklahoma City Police Department, before he was even sworn in. He took part in some of the what we would now call “colorful” assignments. In reality what they were then were just plain dirty and dangerous. He was involved in apprehensions — and sometimes the killing — of notorious criminals in the gangster era. He quickly earned a reputation for hard charging police work that got results, and for honesty and integrity. Jelly was one of the good guys.

Bryce could hit anything with any gun. He could literally see the bullets in flight toward their target. His reflexes were lightning fast. And he practiced — a lot. With a gun he was unbeatable. He was recruited by the FBI when the Bureau realized they needed street-wise, gun-capable agents, and he was close to J. Edgar Hoover all of his colorful career.

Retired Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Mike Conti had long been fascinated with Bryce, and after he retired he decided to write a series of novels based on the man. In the process he got to know and befriend many of Jelly’s living relatives, and do more research on the man than had been done before. Much of Bryce’s FBI files are redacted, so there’s still even more that isn’t known.

A cop doesn’t get much training in writing beyond how to write a report, but Mike Conti’s Jelly Bryce novels — including his first — are just plain good. I had to constantly remind myself I wasn’t reading the work of an experienced professional novelist. The first novel in the trilogy, Jelly Bryce, The Legend Begins, traces Bryce’s life from childhood through his days with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The second, Jelly Bryce, FBI Odyssey, picks up with Jelly joining the FBI and follows him to the beginning of WWII. The recently released third, Jelly Bryce: The Man in the Mirror, dramatizes the events of Bryce’s career through the war and until his death in 1974, including some scenes where Jelly works for Wild Bill Donavan, the founder of the OSS (the precursor to the CIA).

Conti doesn’t just dramatize the events of Bryce’s life, fascinating as they are. He also reflects on the effects such a precocious, violent, mono-focused life has on a man. You know Conti knows a life like that isn’t without costs and scars.

I don’t have much time for fiction these days, but I could not put these books down. Anyone interested in guns, gunfighting, law enforcement, or just a rich life lived on the right side of the badge, will find these novels rewarding. They are highly recommended.

Available from Saber Group (978) 749-3731) or Amazon.com.