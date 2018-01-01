JM4 Tactical Quick, Click & Carry

Designed to replace the average every day carry wallet requiring a pocket or purse, the Quick, Click & Carry wallet from JM4 Tactical attaches to the user’s waistline with rare-earth magnets. Users have the ability to carry their wallet inside or outside the waistband, at the appendix, or anywhere else they feel comfortable. It’s especially useful with lightweight, pocket-less athletic gear. The slim, leather wallets are currently available in black, tan and brown, and for an additional cost, teal, purple and pink.

