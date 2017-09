For 2017, Kahr has added new features to four popular models. The CM9093TU3, CM4543TU3, CW3833TU3 and CT3833TU3 will feature, for the first time, white three-dot sights, a Pachmayr tactical grip glove, and a Pearce finger rest magazine extension. These four models will be offered in Cerakote Tungsten.

