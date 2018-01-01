Kahr Craft And Other Goodies As SHOT Show Looms

By Dave Workman

The 2018 edition of the annual Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show is just a few weeks away (Jan. 23-26), during which a lot of new guns and gear will make their official debut.

We got word from Kahr Arms recently that this month will see their launch of the TIG series ST9 pistol, a sub-compact 9mm with a 4-inch barrel, polymer frame and blackened stainless steel slide named for John “TIG” Tiegen, who founded Beyond the Battlefield earlier this year with his wife, Margaret. Only 1,000 of these pistols will be made, and they are pure eye candy, judging from images Kahr provided.

Tiegen is a survivor of the Benghazi attack and recognized hero of that incident. He is co-author of “13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened in Benghazi.”

A few words about Kahr pistols seem in order. They’ve been popular among folks in need of a compact, user-friendly, striker-fired self-loading pistol. Your mileage may vary, but I cannot recall ever having one jam on me. They’ve been reasonably accurate with a mix of ammunition, and they carry well all day.

The particular Kahr we’re talking about features special engraving with a special number, the TIG logo, TIG’s signature and the Beyond the Battlefield logo. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each pistol will go to the Beyond the Battlefield Foundation by the Kahr Firearms Group. This foundation is a 501( c )(3) that, according to a Kahr press release, provides support for wounded veterans as they face challenges associated with rehabilitation.

The first 50 of these pistols — naturally numbered #1-#50 — will become components of three-gun sets that also include an Auto Ordnance Tommy Gun TIG model, and the Magnum Research Desert Eagle TIG model, Kahr’s release said.

The TIG series ST9 features the Kryptek Typhon print on the frame, which features an accessory rail. It comes with two eight-round magazines.

Some Other New Sidearms

Late in 2017, Springfield Armory revealed that it’s bringing out another version of the XDE pistol, this one chambered for .45 ACP with a 3.3-inch hammer-forged barrel and fiber optic front sight. It hits the scale at 23 ounces and features an ambidextrous safety/decocker and exposed hammer.

It’s got a polymer frame, just like the earlier 9mm model, dual recoil spring and it comes with 6- and 7-round magazines.

Right before the holidays, Ruger announced three new incarnations of the GP100, with seven-round cylinders. They are chambered for the .357 Magnum. One version has a 6-inch barrel, another wears a 4.2-inch barrel and the third a 2.5-inch tube. All three models are built from stainless steel and they have fiber optic front sights and adjustable rears with full underlug barrel contours.

Delaware Supes Nullify State Land Gun Ban

In a narrow 3-2 decision, the Delaware State Supreme Court ruled that state agencies cannot prohibit firearms on state-managed land because “The regulations not only unduly burden that constitutional right, but eviscerate it altogether.”

The dissent, by Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr and Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. ran longer than the ruling, 95 pages in all. They took a lot of space to lose, which might be remembered by gun owners.

A lawsuit filed by the Bridgeville Rifle & Pistol Club and Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association, and individual gun owners, challenged the regulatory prohibition that had been enforced by the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Department of Agriculture.

According to the Delaware State News, just because the agencies allowed possession of rifles and shotguns on state land during hunting seasons doesn’t satisfy the right to keep and bear arms. The court ruled that this “cannot substitute for — the people’s right to have a firearm for defense of self and family while camping overnight at a state park or hiking in the more remote acres of state forests (assuming compliance with all other laws governing guns).”

A lower court had ruled that the ban didn’t violate constitutional rights. But the majority opinion, written by Justice Karen L. Valihura, explained otherwise. “But that conclusion is based on the questionable notion — unsupported by reference to any evidence – that outlawing possession of firearms in an area makes law-abiding citizens safer because criminals will, for some reason, obey the regulations.”

The distrust of the citizens they serve showed through in the dissent, which argued, “When folks camp, they sometimes drink, including at events within the Parks like beer and wine festivals. When folks drink and carouse, they sometimes get jealous and angry.

“When folks play or attend sporting events, spirits run high and sometimes out of control. When folks get emotional around guns, things can get dangerous fast,” the dissent continued, as quoted by Delaware State News.

“When folks camp, there are no gun lockers, and they are near other visitors. There are no natural boundaries in parks where goers can find safety from gunfire or natural barriers that stop flying bullets or arrows,” the dissent added.

“These and other common sense reasons support the decisions of generations of governors and cabinet secretaries that the regulations advance the public purposes served by our parks and forests, and facilitate the safe enjoyment of these public spaces by families and children.”

Now Arizona Gun Owners In The Crosshairs

A couple of anti-gun Arizona lawmakers have filed legislation to require all sales and transfers of firearms to go through a federally licensed firearms dealer for background checks, with limited exceptions.

It’s the same type of intrusion passed by voters in Washington and Nevada and rejected in Maine. According to Dave Kopp, president of the Arizona Citizens Defense League, “Fallout from the passage of this would be severe.”

He told Insider Online via email, “Outside of the obvious consequences, federalization of all private firearm transactions is a horribly bad idea. It’s bad enough that we’ve created a database of lawful owners and transactions through the retail chain, now we want to force every single instance of a gun changing hands in America into that dataset?”

By no small coincidence, about the same time Kopp corresponded with this column, the Arizona Department of Public Safety reported that there were 325,421 active concealed weapons permits in the state.

