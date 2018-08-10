Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearings Scheduled To Open Sept. 4

By Dave Workman

Come Tuesday, Sept. 4, the Senate Judiciary Committee under Iowa Republican Charles Grassley will take up the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by July’s retirement of Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh begin Tuesday, Sept. 4. Source: C-SPAN

It could have some lively moments because at age 53, Kavanaugh poses a long-term presence on the high court. National Second Amendment advocacy groups — specifically the National Rifle Association, Second Amendment Foundation and Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms — have already declared Kavanaugh to be a quality choice by President Donald Trump.

If he is confirmed, which is likely, it could pave the way for the nation’s highest court to once again take up Second Amendment issues. Foremost on everyone’s mind is a good right-to-carry case. After all, the amendment refers to the “right to keep and bear arms,” and courts have already opined that this right cannot possibly be limited to the confines of one’s home or business.

“One look at Judge Kavanaugh’s qualifications should be enough to convince anyone, especially those sitting on the Senate Judiciary Committee, to confirm his nomination,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “We think Second Amendment advocates and scholars in particular should appreciate what appears to be Judge Kavanaugh’s keen understanding of that enumerated right. We are confident that he wouldn’t be inventing new interpretations of any tenet of the Bill of Rights, and that he will look with fairness and objectivity at every case that comes before the court.”

Another challenge waiting for the court’s possible review is whether the modern sporting rifle epitomized by the AR15 platform is protected by the amendment.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation before the end of September will be important for a couple of reasons. The Supreme Court reconvenes on the first Monday of October. It will make some decisions about which cases to review, and with Kavanaugh seated on the bench, there could be enough votes to bring gun rights cases forward.

Expect Democrats to try to delay confirmation until after the November elections. A shift in majority on Capitol Hill could change the political complexion dramatically.

Who’s On The Committee?

Here’s how it shakes down on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In addition to Grassley, Republicans are Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee (Utah), John Cornyn and Ted Cruz (Texas), Lindsey Graham (South Carolina), Thom Tillis (North Carolina), Jeff Flake (Arizona), Mike Crapo (Idaho), John Neely Kennedy (Louisiana) and Ben Sasse (Nebraska).

On the Democrat side are avowed anti-gunners Dianne Feinstein and Kalama Harris (California), Cory Booker (New Jersey), Patrick Leahy (Vermont), Dick Durbin (Illinois), Sheldon Whitehouse (Rhode Island), Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota), Chris Coons (Delaware), Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut) and Mazie Hirono (Hawaii).

Digging For Dirt

In the midst of all of this, the Boston Herald recently revealed that Democrats were searching for “Brett Kavanaugh dirt.”

Bottom line is that anti-gun liberals do not want Kavanaugh to join the court.

The lesson here is that elections matter. The president nominates federal judges and justices, and it is up to the Senate to confirm. Trump has already filled a few dozen seats on the lower federal courts, and the gun control crowd is not happy, since most federal case law is decided at the district and appellate court levels. The Supreme Court does not accept every case submitted for review.

If you’re not registered to vote, better take care of that pronto. November is not that far away, and contrary to the common gripe, your vote does count…but only if you use it.

NRA ‘Carry Guard’ Expo Coming Sept. 14-16

Gun owners in Virginia and even nearby states should circle the weekend of Sept. 14-16 on their calendars and plan to attend the second annual National Rifle Association Carry Guard Expo at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

This is one of two big concealed carry events held somewhere in the United States, the other being the U.S. Concealed Carry Association’s gathering held earlier in the year.

NRA’s event is being billed as “is a three-day educational and interactive experience dedicated to individuals interested in increasing their knowledge and skills of personal protection, concealed carry and home defense.”

According to a press release, this year’s Expo will feature more than 120 seminars and workshops that cover concealed carry and personal protection strategies. There is also a live evening fashion show on the 14th, featuring concealed carry clothing and gear for both men and women.

33rd Gun Rights Policy Conference In Chicago

The Gun Rights Policy Conference returns to Chicago the following weekend, Sept. 21-23, at the same hotel that hosted the event four years ago, the Hyatt Regency O’Hare, and with midterm elections on the horizon, it should be a lively program

The conference offers a full day and a half of panel discussions and presentations by some of the foremost gun rights authorities in the country. Co-hosted by the Second Amendment Foundation and Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, the weekend gathering attracts Second Amendment activists from all over the country.

According to a SAF announcement, “This year we’ll take a look at critical issues such as: city gun bans, “smart” guns, concealed carry, federal legislation, legal actions, gun show regulation and state and local activity.”

Expect some discussion of the current attempts to skate around state preemption laws and the use of the citizen initiative as a weapon to erode gun rights at the state level.

Something Apparently Went Wrong On The Job

When a man identified as 34-year-old Josh Martz reportedly walked off the job in July as a manager at the Global Credit Union in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho after only three months, the branch hired a security guard because other employees reportedly believed he was a threat, according to KREM News in Spokane.

Call that good intuition because on Aug. 11, Martz was back at the bank, wearing a mask and motorcycle helmet, and carrying a gun. He reportedly opened fire, and the armed security guard fired back. Martz missed, the guard didn’t.

Published reports say Martz, who apparently often “clashed with his coworkers,” didn’t make it out of the bank. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KXLY News.

Initially, the incident was called an attempted robbery, but there might be more to it. An investigation was still trying to sort it out.

