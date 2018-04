Kimber Aegis Elite

Kimber has released the red dot sight-integrated Aegis Elite family of 1911-style handguns. Available in five variants, the Aegis Elite is available chambered in 9mm or .45 ACP in each model. This versatile, red dot sight-integrated 1911 family is available in Custom (5-inch) and Pro (4-inch) sizes, and feature a milled and installed Vortex Optics Venom Red Dot 6-MOA sight and co-witnessing white 3-dot sights for rapid target acquisition, a satin silver round heel frame, black slide sporting Kimber’s new AEX serrations, a match-grade barrel, 24-LPI front strap serrations, green, black and gray G10 grips and a premium aluminum trigger.

