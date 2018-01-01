Kimber Micro 9 Desert Night (LG)

Tank Hoover

Who doesn’t love desert nights? Stretching shadows bring relief from scorching, sunbaked days, and critters start escaping the cover of their cozy hidey-holes. Darkness delivers more, as shadow-dwelling creeps make their appearance too, scouting potential victims …

You’re ready … packing a Kimber Micro 9 Desert Night to neutralize any creepy criminal. Enjoy the cool Desert Night with confidence!

A Magnificent Micro

Kimber released the Desert Night Micro 9 this year along with two other models. Besides being a small, easy to conceal/carry micro pistola, it looks pretty darn cool, too! The two-tone black over desert tan finish gives this mini model 1911 rugged, good looks.

Factory installed Crimson Trace Lasergrips boost confidence along with deliberate aim during low-light conditions, giving instantaneous target acquisition at the push of a button. Steel, three-dot, low profile, snag-free, dovetailed sights offer a more traditional sight picture, along with a smooth draw from a holster.

The Kimber Micro 9 sports a 3.15″ match-grade, ramped, stainless steel, coned barrel with 1:16″ twist rate for enhanced accuracy and reliability. The steel slide is machined to the tightest allowable tolerances for smooth, precise operation. Rear serrations provide a slip-proof grip during slide manipulation and the ejection port is flared and lowered for positive ejection. The slide has a durable matte black finish.

The lightweight frame is shaped from the finest grade aluminum for strength and durability and finished in Desert Tan KimPro. Sporting the same controls as the model 1911, the thumb safety, slide stop, magazine release and commander- style hammer will promote confidence and familiarity to 1911 fans and aficionados.

The single-action trigger gives the advantage of a short, smooth pull necessary for top-notch accuracy and fast follow-up shots. The trigger is factory set at 7 lbs.

The checkered mainspring housing and rounded heel frame provide ultimate comfort, “concealability” and positive grip index for superior control.

The Desert Night is ideal for shooters with smaller hands as well as those who insist on milder recoil such as the 9mm, yet it feels comfortable in large hands also. The micro-size is perfect for everyday carry; you’ll never know it’s there.

The Desert Night ships with one flush 6+1 and one 7+1 extended magazine.

Dainty Dimensions

The Kimber Micro9 Desert Night is 4.07″ tall and weighs 15.6 oz. It’s 6.1″ long, 1.06″ wide and uses an 11.5-lb. recoil spring with a full-length guide rod. Sight radius is 4.3”. The MSRP for the Kimber Micro 9 Desert Tan is $790.

For more info: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/kimber/; Kimber, Ph: (888) 243-4522.