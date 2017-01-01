Laser Ammo Smokeless Range Pro

Laser Ammo announces the arrival of the Recoil Enable Airsoft Laser (REAL) conversion barrel for the KWA M9 — a replica of the military issued Beretta M92A. The REAL kit enables the user to convert the KWA M9 Airsoft to shoot red or IR lasers to activate simulators, tactical vests, electronic targets and more.

The Smokeless Range Pro provides high-level firearms simulation training with a variety of features. Highlights include a user database, results printouts, per state AAR and the ability to expand drills to multiple screens.

(516) 858-1262

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/laser-ammo-usa-inc