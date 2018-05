Fobus Holster has expanded its selection of inside the waistband holsters with the introduction of the LaserTuck holster. The LaserTuck is designed for a single-stack, sub-compact pistol equipped with a trigger guard light or laser, and offers maximum IWB concealability, superior comfort and full adjustability for personalized user preference. The universal design accommodates many brands of sub-compact pistols.

