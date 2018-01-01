Life Beyond the Badge?

An “Act 2” In The Life Of A Cop

By Tank Hoover

Jumping into police work gives you a front row seat to the Greatest Show on Earth. But the cost of admission comes with a price. Exposure to the worst society has to offer can literally drain the life out of you. A sardonic sense of humor can help alleviate the stress with gallows humor, but the light at the end of the tunnel is retirement.

Once that happens, some who’ve been totally consumed by their work as a cop wither away, while others flourish. The retired officers you’re about to meet are pursuing new passions with second careers as they manage to make a buck or two along the way.

They were go-getters as cops and I’m proud to have worked with them during my career. They all did their time and retired while still at the top of their game. These guys are living proof of the old saying, “find a job you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life.”

Nothing but blue skies now for “fish detective” Ken Penrod as he hefts a nice striper

Fish Detective

Ken Penrod is a predator. Always hunting for criminals, his assignments included: street cop, plainclothes detective, detective, homicide, finishing out as Vice/Intelligence Sgt. With each unit, Kenny progressed and strived for bigger and more violent fish to fry.

When I worked with Kenny, we’d constantly talk about hunting and fishing during lulls at work or while waiting to ambush some societal miscreant. Hunting bad guys wasn’t much different than hunting game, just different rules and bag limits.

Kenny retired and followed his dream of getting paid for doing what he loves — pursuing something. But this time it’s bucket-mouth bass! Kenny specializes in taking clients out for a day’s fishing and letting them capitalize on his skill as a fisherman. Kenny says, “My first career was a calling, my second is my reward for listening.”

Paid to fish — who’d a thunk it?

Hat, mustache, wry smile: John Kuster spent 19 years undercover. Now? He’s busy

raising horses and grandkids, thank you.

Ride ’Em Cowboy

John Kuster was the consummate plainclothes officer. Looking more criminal than cop, he’s one of the nicest guys I know. But don’t let that smile fool you! Like a K-9 dog wagging his tail, it just means he’s happy before he bites you!

John spent 31 years pursuing bad guys, 19 of which were in an undercover capacity. No matter the assignment, John pursued perpetrators with the same vim and vigor as a fresh recruit.

Midway through his career he met a person who raised/trained cutting horses in the district he worked. Always the “cowboy” he fell in love with horses. This newfound interest blossomed into a second career. John now owns 30 horses and trains them for the English style disciplines of dressage and jumping.

John’s farm is full of horses, turkeys, chickens, ducks and Australian shepherds. His entire family — kids, grandkids and one great-grandson — now enjoy ‘em all.

Retired Sgt. Scott Wynne jumped into his new career as a photo tour guide without

skipping a beat. “What could be better?” he shouts.

Picture This

Scott Wynne is slick! While interrogating suspects, he’d gain their trust by acting like their best friend. They’d soon be spilling their guts and signing confessions. Some guys just have a knack and Scott has it in spades. Starting in patrol, he worked plainclothes for 12 years and then went to financial crimes where he made his mark.

Most cops shudder at following up complex, white-collar “paper-trail” fraud cases, but Scott tackled them like a linebacker. He was so good at it he was assigned to a federal task force with the Secret Service, squelching financial crimes during a 10 year “temporary” detail.

He was promoted to Sergeant and ended his career working to end many criminal careers.

Now his new job is that of a photo tour guide. He takes photographers on out of the way hikes to capture some of the most splendid scenery the West has to offer. After all, to get the shot, you gotta get there first! The pictures he shares on social media are like him — professional quality all the way.

After Life…

These guys are setting a trend for retired cops. Heck, for retired anybody. Many flourish just enjoying the peace and quiet of a well-deserved rest. Others simply move on, figuring out a way to get paid as they play. Either way, one thing’s for certain, these guys are enjoying life to the fullest.

I’m thinkin’ you need to be doing the same.

