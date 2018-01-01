Like It Or Not, Handguns Involved In Majority Of Homicides

By Dave Workman

There is no fiddling with the statistics.

According to the FBI Uniform Crime Report, handguns are used in the overwhelming majority of murders in the United States. Insider Online looked at data all the way back to 2011, and the numbers don’t lie.

In 2011, handguns were specifically identified as the murder weapon in 6,251 of the 8,653 firearms-related slayings. The following year, they were the guns of choice in 6,404 of the 8,897 murders involving firearms. Jump ahead to 2013, and murderers used handguns in 5,782 killings and in 2014, handguns were identified in 5,673 criminal fatalities. In 2016 — the most recent year for which FBI data is available — handguns were involved in 7.105 of the reported 11,004 gun-related murders.

In each of those years, there were a large number of slayings in which the type of firearm was not stated, according to the FBI reports. Considering how the numbers break down, though, it is certainly presumptive that the largest percentage of those unidentified firearms were handguns.

When Insider Online looked at gun store thefts in the last installment, we learned that handguns are the targets of choice for gun store burglars. They’re easier to carry, and easier to move around in the illicit market. That’s because bad guys, who don’t bother with such nuisances as background checks or concealed carry permits and/or licenses, realized decades ago that they conceal just fine for a criminal enterprise.

That’s a major burr under the saddle for honest armed citizens. More than 16.3 million of us are licensed to carry across the 50 states, although there are a lot more such armed citizens in some states than in others.

By no great surprise, a lot of murders happen in places where gun laws are restrictive and it’s difficult, if not impossible, to get a carry permit or license. So, whatever else one can deduce from those crimes, it’s almost a cinch that they are not committed by people legally carrying a gun.

Last year, Baltimore racked up a record-breaking 343 homicides. That’s more murders than in all of Washington State in 2016, and yet there are more than 590,000 legally licensed armed citizens out in the Pacific Northwest. Seattle has more residents than Baltimore and last year, according to Seattle Police data, there were about 25 murders in the city, of which about 20 involved firearms.

Chicago logged 650 slayings last year, but Seattle — located in Washington’s King County — undoubtedly has a lot more legally armed citizens, more than 100,000 at last count.

There is one interesting note from the Los Angeles Times. In a recent story, that traditionally anti-gun newspaper reported that the number of accidental shooting deaths has declined dramatically in the United States. The Times said there were 36,247 shooting deaths in 2015, and only 1.3 percent of those were accidents.

According to the story, in 1999, there were 824 accidental firearm-related deaths. In 2015, that number had plummeted to 489 fatal mishaps. The newspaper noted, “Experts attribute the decline to a mix of gun safety education programs, state laws regulating gun storage in homes and a drop in the number of households that have guns.”

We’re not sure about that last assertion, but the fact remains that there are fewer accidental firearm fatalities, and that’s a good thing.

NICS Checks Closed Out 2017 With A Flourish

Background checks declined in 2017 from the record-setting pace in 2016, according to the National Instant Check System data.

Source: FBI

The FBI operates the NICS system, and that agency had a busy December, with 2,586,138 background checks initiated. For the whole year, there were a staggering 25,235,215 NICS checks, down from the 27,538,673 checks done in 2016.

This brought the number of NICS checks conducted since the system went on line in November 1998 to 278,452,380, and even though not all of those translated to a firearms transfer, that still amounts to a lot of hardware in the hands of tens of millions of law-abiding citizens.

Now, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which is putting on the annual Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show next week, put a bit of a damper on things by reporting that it’s adjusted NICS figure that more closely reflects firearms transactions was 1,621,261 for the month of December. That is still impressive, but it amounts to a decrease of 12.2 percent compared to December 2016.

But putting things in perspective, 2017 was still the second-busiest year for NICS checks on record.

New Holster For Springfield Compact From DeSantis

Gene DeSantis knocks out some pretty good gun leather, and he recently announced that there are more than a dozen new holsters for the Springfield Armory 911, a compact little sidearm.

It’s called the Mini-Scabbard, and it is designed to hold the pistol snugly while allowing a good purchase on the grip surface for a draw.

DeSantis will be showing off his goods at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas at the Sands Convention Center.

Maybe He Should Have Just Used An Antacid

Proof positive that fact is always stranger than fiction is a story out of Manchester, New Hampshire about a homicide that “may have been prompted in part by negative reviews of (a) restaurant,” according to the Hartford Courant.

The story identified the suspect in this weird drama as James Goolsby, described as the manager of a Manchester restaurant. The victim was a fry cook named Norris Jackson.

According to the published report, Goolsby and Jackson apparently had an “ongoing dispute” and the negative reviews about the restaurant didn’t help matters. Indeed, the newspaper quoted a police captain who suggested that it was the review that “could have been a culminating factor” in the crime.

Jackson was shot four times, bringing to an end the feud. The fatal bullet hit Jackson in the neck.

There’s more to this stew. The suspect’s girlfriend, who also worked at the restaurant, is also facing charges for “hindering prosecution.” She and the suspect were supposed to be in court this week.

The newspaper said there was a witness to the shooting.

