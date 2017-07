Lucid introduces the C3 Weapons Light. Designed to withstand the rigors of harsh use and environments, it’s waterproof and shockproof up to .458 SOCOM. Its compact size — 2.75 inches — is practical for carbine attachment. A simple on/off pressure switch function promotes hands free operation. The C3 projects 300 lumens and is powered by three AAA batteries with a run time of over three hours of continual use.

(307) 840-2160

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/lucid-optics