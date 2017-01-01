Magnum Research XIX L5

The Magnum Research Mark XIX L5 is now available in .44 Mag. Its 5-inch barrel and slide is of black carbon steel. The new L5 features a hard-coat anodized black aluminum frame, Hogue finger groove rubber grips and Magnum Research’s integral muzzle brake. A lighter version of the Desert Eagle .44, the L5 weighs less than 3 lbs. — making it New York-state compliant. Overall length is 9.75 inches, height is 6.25 inches and slide width is 1.25 inches. The L5 comes with one 9-round magazine.

(508) 635-4273

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/magnum-research-inc