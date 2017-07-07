Maybe If We Ask Nicely, Thugs Will Stop Killing People

By Dave Workman

Just about everything else has been tried in the effort to stop inner city thugs from killing each other, along with hordes of innocent bystanders, so in Baltimore, Maryland on the weekend of Aug. 4-6, some community activists are asking people to simply not shoot anybody.

They even have a Facebook page touting the event, and T-Shirts promoting the weekend ceasefire are on sale. It’s partly the brainchild of activist Erricka Bridgeford, who reportedly lost a brother to murder about ten years ago, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Over the Mother’s Day weekend, a group called Mothers of Murdered Sons asked for the same thing. The weekend tallied up four shootings, according to the Baltimore Sun, including two homicides, a 59-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman.

Baltimore has racked up about 200 slayings so far this year, according to Fox News, and is on track to surpass last year’s body count of 318, which was down from the 344 slain in 2015. It is virtually impossible for average citizens to get carry permits in Maryland, a state with some of the strictest gun control laws in the country. An attempt to challenge the state’s arbitrary permit system was declined by the U.S. Supreme Court.

While law-abiding citizens are being restricted, the message evidently has been ignored by the criminal element. Which brings us around to a gutsy freshman state lawmaker in Michigan. State Rep. Beau LaFave has proposed a different strategy, and his reasoning is remarkably clear.

LaFave has proposed legislation to make it easier for citizens in the Great Lakes State to carry defensive sidearms, even into areas considered “gun-free zones.” He obviously did some cursory research — not much more is necessary — to reach a conclusion gun prohibitionists have been unable or unwilling to explain.

“As it turns out,” LaFave observed, “criminals are ignoring pistol-free zones…If the bad guys are going to carry guns into gun-free zones, I want to give the good guys the legal ability to protect themselves and their families.”

Unlike Maryland, Michigan has a lot of legally licensed citizens, somewhere in the neighborhood of 618,000, according to he State Police. Michiganders don’t beg criminals to not shoot people.

Of course, when it comes to mayhem, Baltimore doesn’t hold a candle to Chicago. The Windy City racks up more homicides than many states. However, WJZ, the CBS affiliate in Baltimore, reported in early July that the murder rate in that city is nearly double the rate in Chicago, which has a population many times that of Baltimore.

Lawsuit Challenging Gun Restrictions For Foster Parents

When the Second Amendment Foundation filed a federal lawsuit challenging regulations on firearms ownership by foster parents in Michigan, it was not that group’s first time at bat.

SAF has also challenged similar restrictions in a couple of other states. SAF sued the Oklahoma Department of Human Services in a similar case. The organization also sued the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, essentially for the same thing.

The legal powerhouse, which has made a habit of filing legal actions against unfair gun laws and regulations, is in court this time on behalf of William and Jill Johnson and Brian and Naomi Mason. They all reside in Ontonogan, a village on the Upper Peninsula not far from Rep. Beau LaFave’s 108th legislative district.

What sets this case apart are the alleged remarks from attributed to a case worker at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and one county judge. According to the court document, both told William Johnson — a retired disabled Marine Corps veteran who owns guns and is licensed to carry — that he would have to give up some of his constitutional rights to be a foster parent to his grandchild.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, alleges violation of civil rights under color of law.

Who Says Teens And Guns Don’t Mix?

A 17-year-old girl living in northern Spokane County, Washington recently demonstrated that responsible teens can provide a line of defense for themselves and their homes from criminal suspects.

According to KHQ News, Kimber Wood wound up face-to-face with a suspected car thief who was trying to elude sheriff’s deputies in the area. After her parents and boyfriend left for work, she was home alone when things got interesting.

The boyfriend had contacted some deputies who updated him about the manhunt, and he called Kimber. In turn, she called her dad and asked if she could use one of his firearms for protection. Northern Spokane County is about as “gun country” as it gets, and according to the published report, dad gave his daughter the green light.

Kimber went back to sleep but was awakened a short time later by the sound of someone entering the house. She grabbed the gun and took cover behind a vanity. Within minutes, she was in a face-off with the outlaw, at which point she judiciously — albeit impolitely — told him to “Get the —– out of my house!”

Since you never argue with a young woman and the business end of the gatt in her hands, the suspect beat a hasty retreat, stealing Kimber’s boyfriend’s ATV as a getaway vehicle. To encourage his swift departure, she fired a round into the ground.

KHQ reported that responding lawmen congratulated Wood for the way she handled the situation.

Alabama Robber’s Case Goes To ‘Higher Court’

An Alabama man identified as Steffon Parreese Valentez Tolver was reportedly sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in January 2011, but the Dothan Eagle reported that it was “not immediately known how much of his sentence was served.”

Evidently, it wasn’t enough because Tolver was fatally shot after trying to pull a robbery at the Crossroads Baptist Church in Dothan, for the grand total of $50. Where he went, there is no early release for good behavior.

The newspaper said Tolver tried to rob a church employee late one Sunday evening in mid-July. It was his bad luck that the staff member was packing a sidearm. One shot hit Tolver in the upper chest, after which he ran outside but only got as far as the lawn outside. He died early the following morning.

Alabama law, according to the newspaper, allows someone to use lethal force if they reasonably believe they are in imminent danger of unlawful physical force. They have no duty to retreat.

