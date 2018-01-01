More Guns Recovered And Traced Last Year, Says ATF

By Dave Workman

Here’s some bad news or good news, depending upon one’s perspective about guns, crime and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The ATF recently released its gun trace data for 2017, which revealed that the National Tracing Center traced more than 400,000 firearms. That’s a lot of hardware, and included in the report was this number: 322,078. That’s the number of firearms recovered and traced by law enforcement in the U.S. and its territories.

That figure amounts to 32,855 more guns than were traced and recovered in 2016. That’s an 11.3 percent rise from one year to the other.

According to recently released data from the ATF, handgun recoveries are on the rise, up more than 32,000

last year over the number of sidearms traced and recovered in 2016.

California reported the most firearms recovered and traced, ATF said. That figure came to 41,527 guns.

Now here’s a number that may not make anti-gunners happy, because it might let a little air out of their argument about more guns equal to more crime. Last year, the average “time to crime” for recovered guns was 9.3 years, which is a decrease from 9.79 years averaged in 2016.

By far, more handguns than other firearms were recovered, with pistols coming in first, followed by revolvers, rifles and shotguns in that order.

The ATF report really gets into detail, with a breakdown of calibers recovered from the most prevalent to the least. Top of the heap is the 9mm, with 84,196 firearms in that caliber, followed by the .40 S&W (38,311), .22 Long Rifle (36,980), the .380 ACP (27,746) and .45 ACP (24,242).

Two of the most popular calibers in the nation are the .38 Special and .357 Magnum. They come in seventh (19,651) and eighth (9,500) places, respectively.

Why is any of this important? Because criminals get a lot of their guns from people via theft, or from the thieves who stole them. There are all sorts of ways criminals get firearms, although research done some years ago for the Bureau of Justice Statistics suggested that one of the last places bad guys get guns is at gun shows.

A handful of cities and one county in Washington state have been in the political spotlight lately because they have adopted so-called “safe storage” ordinances requiring guns to be locked up. That’s clearly in violation of state preemption, according to Alan Gottlieb at the Second Amendment Foundation, and the folks at the National Rifle Association. They’ve joined forces to sue the City of Seattle over the issue.

They Keep Making ‘Em!

The ATF has also released a report on firearms manufactured from 1986 through 2016, and some of the figures will surprise people, and maybe not.

Back in 1986, according to the report, firearms manufacturers produced 662,973 pistols and 761,414 revolvers. Now, pay attention because in 1988, when the “big transition” from wheelguns to semi-autos for defensive purposes started kicking in, gun makers built 1,101,011 pistols and 754,744 revolvers. Since then, pistol manufacture has outpaced revolver production typically better than 2-to-1 and often 3-to-1 or better.

By 2010, it was getting really lopsided with 2,258,450 pistols eclipsing the 558,927 revolvers, and by 2016 — the most recent year for which data was available — industry produced 4,720,075 pistols and 856,291 revolvers.

The number of pistols being made today outpaces the number of revolvers by more than 4-to-1, according to ATF data.

Break out the pocket calculator and you will quickly learn the following: In 1986, the firearms industry cranked out a total of 1,424,387 handguns. By 2016, that number had soared to 5,576,366 sidearms.

But there is more. In 1986, industry imported 231,000 handguns. By 2016, that number had skyrocketed to 3,287,842 imported handguns.

The biggest source of imported handguns is Austria, which produced 1,198,740 handguns brought into this country in 2017, the report noted. Brazil came in at No. 2 with 703,753 handguns shipped to the U.S. last year. Austria is home of Glock, while Brazil is home to Taurus.

The report also reveals that in 1992, there were 248,000 federally licensed firearms dealers. That was the year Bill Clinton was elected. By 1996, the number had plummeted to 105,398 dealers. In the first year of the Barack Obama administration, according to ATF figures, the number of dealers had declined to 47,509, but last year, the first full year of the Donald Trump administration, the number of licensees had risen to 56,638.

What state has the most FFLs? Texas, of course, with 10,920 licensees reported last year, followed by California with 7,631 licensees and Florida with an impressive 7,298 in third place. Pennsylvania boasted 6,298 licensees last year, and Illinois rounded out the Top Five with 5,411 licensees.

Attention Bad Guys: Beware Of Good Guys Who Fight Back

When two armed thugs invaded a home in Apache Junction, Arizona, the probably didn’t expect to find a homeowner who was up to fighting back, and that one of them would have his criminal career abruptly and permanently stopped.

According to the local ABC affiliate, Pinal County sheriff’s investigators were hot on the trail of the other suspect and a woman who was with them. One suspect was rounded up about 48 hours later.

This caper started about 11 a.m. on a Saturday, which suggests somebody didn’t time this well at all. When the two suspects stormed in, the homeowner tangled with one of them, managed to grab the gun away from him and then shot him at point blank range. The bad guy went down for the count and was declared dead at the hospital.

The homeowner, who didn’t care to be identified, suspected that the armed pair was looking for money.

“They didn’t think I was going to resist at all,” the homeowner said. “They underestimated me…I gave as good as I got to both of them. They’re both taller than me, half my age and they had loaded weapons in my home that they brought, and I shot and killed a man with his own gun.”

That pretty well sums it up.

