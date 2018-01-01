M&P9 Shield M2.0 w/ Integrated Laser

Smith & Wesson has introduced the M&P9 SHIELD M2.0 pistol series. Sporting a 3.1-inch barrel, the Shield M2.0 features an aggressive grip texture for enhanced control and the new M&P M2.0 trigger. Its stainless steel barrel and slide have an Armornite finish — enhancing corrosion and wear resistance while reducing light reflection. It ships with two magazines, with seven- and eight-round capacities respectively. The M&P9 Shield M2.0 is also available with an integrated Crimson Trace red laser.

In the M&P9 M2.0 line, TRUGLO TFX Sights (both front and rear) have been added as an option for customers.

Smith & Wesson

(413) 781-8300

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/smith-wesson