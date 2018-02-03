New Jersey Gun Group Again Challenging Restrictive State CCW Regs

By Dave Workman

The Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs (ANJRPC) has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Garden State’s requirement that citizens demonstrate a good cause to obtain a carry permit.

ANJRPC, along with the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), unsuccessfully challenged the system about eight years ago. That case was Drake v. Filko.

This time around, they’re getting support from the National Rifle Association, and they are using, as part of their argument, a precedent from a SAF victory against a similar requirement in the District of Columbia (Wrenn v. District of Columbia), which is in a different federal court district. In that case, the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia nullified the “good reason” requirement in that city.

The Wrenn case was decided after the Drake ruling — an appeal of which the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear — so presumably there is some hope that this time around the federal court having jurisdiction over New Jersey might reverse itself. The ANJRPC’s new complaint may be read here.

In a prepared statement, ANJRPC Executive Director Scott Bach, who also happens to be a member of the NRA Board of Directors, noted, “The Supreme Court has said that the States cannot ban people from keeping firearms for self-defense in their homes, and New Jersey’s restrictions on carrying firearms outside the home will meet the same end.”

Well, maybe. It is possible the federal district court will simply tell ANJRPC that this issue has already been decided. If, instead, the court entertains this new challenge, it might lead to an interesting conclusion based on how the D.C. court ruled in Wrenn.

The Supreme Court has been reluctant to take another Second Amendment case after deciding affirmatively for individual rights in the 2008 Heller case and 2010 McDonald ruling. But right-to-carry is the next major hurdle for the high court because the Second Amendment and many state constitutional provisions specifically delineate a right to bear arms.

It seems inconceivable that the authors of the Constitution believed the right to carry arms existed only inside the confines of one’s private residence or place of business. Why the high court avoids such a case smacks more of politics than an interest in further defining the Second Amendment, and many in the gun rights community suspect the court doesn’t want to take a right-to-carry case because there is really only one way that could be decided, and some justices just don’t want to tell restrictive states that their gun control laws are unconstitutional.

Senate Bill Seeks To Restore Veterans’ 2A Rights

While the courts will flesh out the New Jersey case, a trio of U.S. senators has introduced legislation that would reverse a Veterans’ Administration practice of reporting the names of military veterans to the National Criminal Instant Background Check System (NICS) if the agency assigns a “fiduciary to help a veteran manage benefit payments.”

Just because a veteran can’t balance a checkbook is no reason to strip that individual of his/her Second Amendment Rights. That’s the motivation behind the bipartisan bill sponsored by Republican Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

They are calling the measure the “Veterans’ Second Amendment Rights Restoration Act of 2018.” One alarming report noted that, “As of December 2016, 98% of names listed by federal agencies on the mental defective category for the National Criminal Instant Background Check System (NICS) were from the VA.” Anti-gunners who cooked this up apparently were intent on disqualifying as many citizens as possible from exercising their Second Amendment rights. Those who wear a uniform to defend the country and constitution shouldn’t be prevented from exercising their rights under that constitution, say critics of the current system.

According to a Senate press release, “Veterans already on the NICS list would be afforded the same legal avenues of redress to challenge their classification and undertake the same administrative or judicial route to remove their names from the NICS.

Importantly, this bipartisan legislation does not impede the VA’s ability to report truly dangerous individuals to the NICS and would not automatically remove all veterans from the NICS. In addition, all existing federal firearm prohibitions laws would still be in effect.”

The legislation is supported by veterans’ groups.

Back From Taurus: Model 856 Revolver Returns

Taurus International recently announced the return of a popular .38 Special double-action revolver dubbed the Model 856, aimed at the growing concealed carry market, or for home defense.

With a 2-inch barrel that features a full lug under the barrel to protect the cylinder pin, this new model hits the scale at 22.1 ounces and is available in either matte blue or matte stainless. It has a serrated ramp front sight and fixed notch rear sight, exposed hammer and soft rubber grip that does suck up the recoil.

Taurus said this model has an OAL of 6.55 inches and it is 1.41 inches wide at the cylinder.

Now the best part: The MSRP is $329, which makes this a very competitively-priced six-shot compact revolver in a field where other revolvers that hold six rounds might fetch quite a bit more.

Armed Citizen Aids Utah Officer Under Attack

An armed Utah citizen came to the aid of a Springfield police officer who was being attacked by a man in broad daylight on a city street, according to the local Fox News affiliate.

The hero in this affair was identified as Derek Meyer. He was driving along minding his own business when he spotted the attack in progress. He reportedly pulled a U-turn and came back to help the cop.

Meyer got out of his car and drew his sidearm, aiming it at the suspect and yelling at him to stop. When the man saw the handgun, he beat feet, but other officers found him later hiding under a flatbed trailer. At last report, he was facing a fistful of charges.

Fox13 News quoted Meyer stating, “I carry a gun to protect me and those around me, but primarily I carry a gun to protect my family first and foremost. Outside of that, if I were to use my gun to protect anyone it would be law enforcement or military personnel.”

You Cannot Make Up This Degree Of Stupid

There’s a 20-year-old Washington State man who probably thought he was pretty clever in the way he allegedly pulled a robbery on a pizza delivery driver in January, but modern technology got the better of him.

According to the Tacoma News Tribune, the alleged robber pulled a gun on the young woman who brought the pizza. He had used a fake name to place the order, but his plan soon went due south by the shortcut. For starters, the robbery took place in the parking lot of the suspect’s apartment complex.

According to the newspaper and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the suspected robber had ordered another pizza from the same company a few days earlier, and that time he had used his real name. It wasn’t too difficult for deputies to find the guy at an apartment, and when they knocked on the door and identified themselves, they heard a voice inside saying “Don’t answer.” Then somebody turned down some loud music.

There were five men and two women in the apartment, where the odor of marijuana was reportedly in the air. Some of them tried to leave by going off the rear balcony, but finally somebody opened the door. The lawmen found their suspect and a .40-caliber semi-auto pistol that turned out to be stolen.

The newspaper said the suspect told the responding deputies, “Man, I made a stupid mistake.”

Pretty certain some judge in Pierce County is going to agree.

