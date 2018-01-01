New Products July/August 2018 Issue

Titan Operator

Atlas Gunworks

Atlas Gunworks’ Titan Operator 9mm is for duty and self-defense. It is based on Atlas’ competition 2011 Titan pistol but with features for tactical users like a DLC-coated, tri-topped and lightened slide, a 5″ KKM bull barrel, PT aluminum grip, 19 + 1 capacity magazine, tactical rear sight and a railed frame. Heavy duty springs and a slightly heavier trigger pull give the Titan Operator an extra measure of reliability. For more info: (802) 777-7258, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/atlas-gunworks

XCEL Series Muffs

Walker’s

The XCEL Series Muffs from Walker’s moves the digital control panel and microphones off the muff cup to the headband. This results in more air space inside the cup to deliver better protection. Powered by an advanced digital chipset, the XCEL is loaded with features outdoorsmen and shooting enthusiasts will appreciate. The muffs’ next generation Sound-Activated Compression (SAC) delivers optimum hearing protection. For more info: (877) 268-8490, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/walkers

TK75 Flashlight

Fenix

The TK75 from Fenix is a rechargeable flashlight boasting a maximum output of 5,100 lumens and distance of 850m. The rechargeable battery holder comes with a Micro USB port. It is fitted with four Cree XHP35 HI LED bulbs powered by four 18650 batteries. Dual stainless steel switches offer user-friendly output selection of six brightness levels and two flash modes. For more info: (888) 775-9996,

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/fenix

PowerLitre

SOG Specialty Knives & Tools

Adding to its extensive multi-tool line in 2018, SOG introduces the PowerLitre. At just 4.6 oz., this multi-tool features SOG’s compound-leverage pliers and 16 other tools, including a hex bit holder, a Phillips and flathead screwdriver and a corkscrew. It’s an ideal choice for everyday carry or as an addition to a range bag. For more info: (425) 771-6230, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/sog-specialty-knives-tools-llc

6.5mm 107-Grain Bullet

Sierra Bullets

Sierra Bullets introduces a 6.5mm 107-Grain Bullet to the Tipped MatchKing line. The bullets have a 0.264″ diameter and are available in 500- and 100-boxed quantities. For more info: (800) 223-8799,

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/sierra-bullets

Pro Carry Paddle Holster

The Holster Store

The Pro Carry Paddle Holster is made of top-grain American leather, bonded polyester mold-resistant thread and a plastic paddle piece with retention prongs. It is molded for specific guns, allowing for an easy draw and secure fit. The holster is now available for the GLOCK 19x, Taurus Spectrum and the Springfield 911. It comes in black and brown for right- or left-handed shooters and for LaserMax, Virdian and Crimson Trace laser configurations. For more info: (866) 998-7254, www.americanhandgunner/company/the-holster-store

Fieldcraft Folder

TOPS Knives

TOPS Knives turned the company’s number 1 selling knife — the Fieldcraft Fixed Blade by Brothers of Bushcraft — into a folder. The Fieldcraft Folder is as comfortable to use as the fixed blade version and just as sharp, but it can be folded and placed in your pocket. The 4.38″ blade is made of 1095 RC 56-58 steel with a Black Cerakote finish. With an OAL of 9.88″, the folder has a stainless steel frame and tan canvas Micarta handles. For more info: (208) 542-0113, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/tops-knives

Böker Kwaiken Automatic

Böker USA Inc.

The Böker Kwaiken Automatic by Lucas Burnley features a precise spring mechanism from ProTech. The strong spring delivers a kick when the 154CM blade locks open and the action of the push-button makes opening the Kwaiken easy. The knife’s handle is made of CNC-milled aluminum. It is offered in two models: One with a two-tone blade (06EX290) and another in a stonewash-finished blade and black handle (06EX291). For more info: (303) 462-0662, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/boker-usa-inc

Taurus 1911 Commander

Taurus

The Taurus 1911 .45 ACP Commander has a shorter profile than traditional 1911s with its 4.2″ barrel. However, it has a full-size grip making the Commander ideal for carry, self-defense or home use. The single-action pistol features a monochromatic black on black finish, Novak drift adjustable front and rear sights, checkered black grips and an extended beavertail. It has an 8+1 capacity and an OAL of 7.9″. It comes with two magazines. For more info: (305) 624-1115, www.americanhandgunner/company/taurus-international-firearms

Plan Ahead Belt

Sneaky Pete Holsters

Sneaky Pete Holsters’ Plan Ahead Belt has two secret pockets. The belt comes in brown or black leather and in waist sizes from 28 to 54″. Included with the belt is a Gerber STLTM 2.0 knife with a stainless steel blade and a titanium-coated handle. It fits into one of the belt’s pockets. The other pocket can be used for money, a house key, medication or anything small you may need in an emergency. For more info: www.americanhandgunner.com/company/sneaky-pete-holsters

MeoRed T Reflex Sight

Meopta

Meopta’s MeoRed T reflex sight (1x30mm) provides fast and accurate target acquisition. An ideal primary sight for MSR/AR platforms, it features a 1.5 MOA illuminated red dot reticle with housing made of aircraft-grade aluminum. MeoBright and MeoDrop coatings make its lenses clear and glare-free. For more info: (626) 788-3110, (800) 828-8928, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/meopta-usa

Stingray

High Noon Holsters

The Stingray from High Noon Holsters is balanced, concealable as well as comfortable. Polymer belt loops are used with the Stingray’s advanced design. It is thin and conforms to all body types allowing the wearer to tighten his belt without affecting the holster’s draw. The Stingray is available in black, tan, or natural Cowhide; or black or natural Horsehide. It comes lined or unlined. For more info: (727) 939-2701; www.americanhandgunner.com/company/high-noon-holsters

Custom Desert Eagle 1911

Magnum Research Inc.

The Custom Desert Eagle 1911 in .45 ACP has a stainless steel frame and slide and a 4.33″ bull barrel. The custom features include a deep laser engraving of “We The People” on the left side and “Our right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed” on the right side. The firearm has a Cerakote finish in black and titanium. It also has titanium controls and a matte black frame. The grips are engraved with approximately 40 signatures from the Constitution. For more info: (218) 746-3459, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/magnum-research-inc

Weig-A-Tinny No Drill & Tap Mount

Weigand Machine And Design

Weig-A-Tinny No Drill and Tap Scope Mount is offered for the Ruger Blackhawk, Super Blackhawk, New Model Blackhawk, New Model Super Blackhawk and the Bisley. It will not fit the Flat Top or Hunter Model. The two-piece construction makes installation easy. The underlug is secured with two brass set screws to avoid marring of the barrel surface. The mount is attached to the underlug and rear sight elevation hole for a no-drill and tap installation on any barrel length. For more info: (570) 868-8358, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/weigand-combat-handguns