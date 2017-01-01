New Products July/August 2017

EDC 9 Compact

Wilson Combat

The EDC 9 Compact is a 9mm 1911 concealed carry pistol from Wilson Combat. With a magazine capacity of 9 rounds, this model has a compact-size Carbon Steel Frame with Reliability Enhanced Frame Rails. Barrel length is 7.6″; OAL is 7.6″. It weighs 38 oz. empty and 42 oz. loaded. Other features include a Unique X-TAC Frontstrap/Mainspring Housing Treatment, Bullet Proof Round Butt Magazine Well, Concealment Bullet Proof Beavertail Grip Safety and Hammer, Tactical Bullet Proof Thumb Safety, Black G10 Aggressive Starburst Grips with pewter medallions as well as chamber and barrel fluting. For more info: (800) 955-4856, www.americanhandgunner.magazine.com/company/wilson-combat

High-Low Shooting Table Dark Earth

MTM Case-Gard

MTM CASE-GARD has introduced the all-new, bench rest-style shooting table for left- and right-handed shooters. It is adjustable with three-legged stability; table height adjusts from a low 18″ all the way up to a standing 55″. The ridged polypropylene top comes with an engineering-grade, tripod bottom. Designed for field use or uneven ground (even the side of a hill), the table features a roomy 17″x33″ table surface, large enough to hold a front and back rest, ammo and some tools. For more info: (937) 890-7461, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/mtm-case-gard

119 Special 75th Anniversary Edition

Buck Knives

The Anniversary Edition 119 Special features a custom medallion in the handle and a 75th anniversary stamp on the 6″ stainless steel, full-tang blade. The 75th anniversary logo is also embossed on the leather sheath. Other features include a Cocobolo Dymondwood handle with brass pommel/guard or a black phenolic handle with aluminum pommel/guard. For more info: (208) 262-0500,

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/buck-knives-inc

Ruger Muzzle-Brake

CRKT

The Muzzle-Brake is designed by Ken Onion for CRKT’s Ruger knife line. This knife includes elements from a traditional Bowie design but was developed with modern construction techniques. Its 7.50″ plain-edge, full-tang blade is 8Cr13MoV, 58-59 HRC steel with a black powder-coat finish; the handle is glass-filled nylon. It can be used for chopping wood in camp or for building a shelter in the forest. Its clip-point blade, featuring a blood groove, can cut up an animal after a hunt. For more info: (503) 685-5015, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/ckrt

Scout

Canyon Coolers

The Scout is a cross between Canyon Cooler’s smallest cooler, the Outfitter 22, and its tough and durable Prospector 103. Measuring 13″x15.3″x18″, the Scout is small enough to be carried over the shoulder even when full and has 1.5″-thick insulated walls for cold retention. The Scout sports a marine-grade aluminum hinge and 14 integrated marine grade aluminum tie-down points. For more info: (928) 774-3486, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/canyon-coolers

7 Proven Strategies to Survive the Legal Aftermath of Armed Self Defense

Second Call Defense

You have the right to defend yourself and your loved ones but if you pull the trigger, you risk legal and financial consequences. To prepare for this, Second Call Defense is offering the ebook 7 Proven Strategies to Survive the Legal Aftermath of Armed Self Defense. It’s free. All you have to do is download the 46-page special report from their web site. For more info: (513) 463-0075,

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/second-call-defense

1911 EMP 4″ Lightweight Champion

Springfield Armory

The 1911 EMP 4″ Lightweight Champion won the 2017 American Rifleman Women’s Innovation Product of the Year Golden Bullseye Award for Springfield Armory. The pistol features a new short-action design and 17 patented internal components. It exhibits the re-engineering of the classic 1911 design into a compact and reliable 9mm or .40 S&W package. For more info: (800) 680-6866, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/springfield-armory

Kilo2200 MR

SIG SAUER Inc.

SIG SAUER Electro-Optics has introduced the KILO2200MR digital laser rangefinder, the latest 7x25mm laser range-finding monocular. Like other KILO rangefinders, the KILO2200MR has the Lightwave DSP ranging engine with HyperScan. Other features include the RangeLock for last-result reports when ranging distant targets, an advanced OLED display, a Lumatic Display and a compact, magnesium housing with binocular style eyecup and diopter adjustment. The optics of SIG rangefinders sports SpectraCoat, an anti-reflection coating for superior light transmission and clarity. For more info: (603) 610-3000, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/sig-sauer-inc

Speed Strip Master Grade Kit

Majestic Arms

The Speed Strip Master Grade Kit from Majestic Arms is an upgrade kit for Ruger pistols. The Master Kit for the Mark II/Mark III or 22/45 includes the company’s patented 2-piece bolt stop pin; a precut hammer and sear; improved hammer bushing; a heat-treated stainless steel disconnector bar; an oversized sear tab; and a smooth-faced dedicated speed trigger. For more info: (718) 356-6765, www.americanhandgunner/company/majestic-arms-ltd

Mainstay Clipless IWB Holster

Elite Survival Systems

Elite Survival Systems’ Mainstay Clipless IWB holster has a “siliconized” outer layer making it slip resistant and durable. It can withstand the friction between body and garments and being pressed against sweaty or oily skin. Made of superior materials, the Mainstay will not flake or disintegrate over time with use. The holster is offered in a variety of sizes to fit popular handguns. For more info: (866) 340-2778, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/elite-survival-systems

10-Round Witness Magazines

Mec-Gar USA Inc.

Three 10-round Large Frame Witness magazines have been added to Mec-Gar USA’s product line. Made from carbon steel, the magazines are polished with blued finish to ensure easy loading and feeding into the pistol. Features include a Type D music wire spring, high-impact polymer baseplate, a high-visibility follower and numbered witness holes. The magazines are available in 9mm, 10mm and .38 Super. For more info: (203) 262-1525, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/mec-gar-usa-inc

Taurus 1911 B-9

Taurus USA

The Taurus 1911 with 9+1 capacity (Model: 1911 B-9) is now being offered in 9mm Luger. With a barrel length of 5″ and an overall length of 7.78″, the pistol weighs 38.8 oz. and sports a large single-action frame. It has a blue steel finish, black checkered grips, a genuine Novak front sight and a ventilated trigger. For more info: (305) 624-1115, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/taurus-international-firearms

Viking Ship Builder Tomahawk

Tyler Gun Works

The head of Tyler Gun Works’ Viking Ship Builder weighs 27 oz. This tomahawk is in the “bearded axe” style that allows the user to get his hand behind the edge for shaving strokes. Ideal for campsite use, it has a cutting edge of 43/4″. The tomahawks manufactured by Tyler Gun Works are built from 410 stainless steel. The heads are color cased to optimal hardness, finished with the company’s color case finish and then fitted with a Hickory handle. A handmade-leather head cover protects the razor-sharp edge when not in use. For more info: (806) 729-7292, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/tyler-gun-works

Dozier Strike

Ontario Knife Company (OKC)

The Dozier Strike, designed by veteran knife maker Bob Dozier for OKC, is an ideal everyday carry knife but can also be used in hunting or a survival situation. Slim, durable and just the right size to handle any task, the Dozier Strike has a 3.13″ AUS-8 stainless steel drop-point blade with a 56-58 HRC hardness rating. When opened, it has an overall length of 7.25″. The OKC Dozier Strike also features a thumb stud for trouble-free opening, a solid lock-back to secure the blade and a thin G10 handle for easy pocket carry. For more info: (800) 222-5233, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/ontario-knife

Deluxe Challenger

Lee Precision Inc.

Lee Precision’s Deluxe Challenger Reloading Press Kit is much more than a basic kit. It includes the New Deluxe Perfect Powder Measure, Auto Bench Prime with priming tool shell holder set, Deluxe Quick Trim Plus and case prep tools. A 2016 revised copy of Modern Reloading also comes with the kit. For more info: (262) 673-3075, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/lee-precision-inc

Deluxe Firearms Stippling Kit

Oregon Trail Defense LLC

The Deluxe Firearms Stippling Kit features a variety of stippling tips, specifically designed for firearms and firearm accessories. The Deluxe kit includes a 25-watt wood burner that provides enough heat to stipple most items but is not too intense for a novice user. A dozen tips are also included in multiple vials for storage inside the kit’s hard plastic case. For more info: (541) 419-7952,

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/oregon-trail-defense-llc

Bear Song VI

Bear & Son Cutlery

The new 5.25″ Bear Song VI butterfly knives come in three models: the B600-B with silver handle; B-600-A1Bk-B with black handle; and the B-600-LD with silver handle. The first two have black powder-coated 1095 Carbon Steel blades while the third has a Damascus steel blade. Bronze phosphorus washers, proper balance and tight screws ensure smooth and fluid opening and closing of these knives made by Bear & Son Cutlery’s Bear Ops brand. For more info: (256) 435-2227, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/bear-son-cutlery-inc

Desert Eagle Mark XIX L5

Magnum Research Inc.

The Desert Eagle Mark XIX L5 is now being offered in .44 Magnum. It comes with a new 5″ black carbon steel barrel, hard-coat anodized black aluminum frame, black carbon steel slide and Hogue finger groove rubber grips. The pistol also has Magnum Research’s integral muzzle brake. Weighing under 50 oz., the L5 is New York state compliant. Overall length is 9.75″. For more info: (218) 746-4597, www.americanhandgunnermagazine/company/magnum-research-inc

Patriot Series

Otis Technology

The Patriot Series cleaning system from Otis offers the necessary maintenance gear to properly clean the firearm from breech to muzzle. Each cleaning kit is designed to clean one caliber or gauge and features a tool that acts as both a T-handle and a driver for the four bits included in the set. Choose one for every firearm you own. Available in eight configurations: 9mm, .40 cal. and .45 cal. pistol kits; .17 cal., .22 cal., .223 cal. and .30 cal. rifle kits; and a 12 ga. shotgun kit. For more info: (315) 348-4300, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/otis-technology

Stowaway Tool System

Klecker Knives & Tools

The Stowaway Tool System allows you to choose your tools and carry them mounted in a phone case or in a key carrier like a carabiner. The system’s compact, stainless-steel tools — there are more than a dozen — store easily but can handle tough jobs. It gives you the right tool to tighten a bolt, slice a rope or even comb your hair. Stowaway Tools are compatible with Klecker Knives’ carriers as well as with other key carriers such as Keybar, KeyPort, KeySmart, KeyBiner, Gripkey, Orbit Key and more. For more info:

www.kleckerknives.com, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/klecker-knives

Tri-Cut

Nighthawk

The Tri-Cut in 9mm has a slim profile, attractive serrations, ported slide and an angled design. A match-grade bull barrel, Commander-sized frame, low profile grips, black nitride finish and hand-stippling make the Tri-Cut stylish, as well as comfortable to carry. It has an overall length of 7.85″, a barrel length of 4.25″ and a magazine capacity of 10. Other features are a front tritium sight and a Heine straight eight-ledge rear sight. For more info: (870) 423-4867, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/nighthawk-custom

