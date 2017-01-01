New Products Nov/Dec 2017 Issue

Single-Action Revolver Series

Traditions Performance Firearms

Traditions Performance Firearms has added several new models to their Single-Action Revolver Series. These include the Liberty with white PVC grip and blued barrel, Engraved Nickel models with walnut grips as well as reproductions of guns used by lawman and gunfighter Bill Tilghman. All have 4.75″ barrels, come with engraving and are available in .357Mag or 45LC. Like all single-action revolvers from Traditions, the new models have a transfer bar safety. For more info: (860) 388-4656, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/traditions-performance-firearms

Hilux Tactical IWB Holster

Hilux Tactical

With the Hilux Tactical IWB holster, users can carry a handgun securely in a covert manner for a long time with no discomfort or sweat buildup. Made of advanced synthetic materials, the Hilux Tactical IWB holster is breathable and anti-microbial. A padded mesh backing and ventilation slots allow hot air and moisture to flow through, keeping users dry even when it’s hot and humid. Metal components that could cause discomfort are encased in the holster’s interior so they do not touch the skin. The holster is currently available for six of the most common firearm models. For more info: www.americanhandgunner.com/company/hilux-tactical

Liquid Freakiness Extreme Oil

Vulture Equipment Works

Liquid Freakiness is a proprietary blend of fully synthetic oils, anti-corrosion and anti-wear agents designed to lubricate and protect your gear in extreme temperature environments. Non-toxic, non-staining, colorless and odorless, Liquid Freakiness extends equipment life, reduces drag, enhances mechanical stability and more. For more info: (630) 804-9600, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/vulture-equipment-works

AC-700 Bold Action VII

Bear & Son Cutlery

The AC-700 Bold Action VII may look aggressive but actually has a simple and ergonomic design. It’s a new addition to Bear & Son Cutlery’s Bear OPS brand for law enforcement and military use. Pushing a recessed button quickly releases the AC-700 Bold Action VII’s 33/16″ black-coated Sandvik 14c28n blade then locks it into place. Its black aircraft aluminum handle has vertical milled grooves for a secure grip. For more info: (800) 844-3034, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/bear-son-cutlery-inc

MASTERFIRE RDH

SureFire LLC

SureFire’s MASTERFIRE Rapid Deploy Holster (RDH) features an ergonomic, open-top design to release and present a handgun for a fast draw. Made of fiber-reinforced polymer with a black finish, the RDH can hold most pistols, even ones with suppressors, red dot sights and the H series of SureFire weaponlights. For more info: (800) 828-8809, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/surefire-llc

Silencer Ear Buds

Walker’s

The Silencer Ear Buds from Walker’s is a pair of right and left ear buds with digital sound processing (DSP) to amplify conversations and sound-activated compression (SAC) to protect against harmful noises such as muzzle blast. For more info: (877) 269-8490, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/walkers

Cobra Quick Release Gun Belt

Vedder Holsters

The Cobra Quick Release Gun Belt by Vedder Holsters is made with extra stiff dual-layered 1.5″ nylon webbing. It can be used with both IWB and OWB holsters. It features the Cobra buckle design that eliminates the need for adjusting a belt each time it is worn. Set the Cobra QR Belt to the preferred size and it’s ready! The step-down buckle allows the belt to be threaded through pants with 1.5″ belt loops. For more info: (352) 729-6749, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/vedder-holsters

Sliding Tool and Knife (STK)

Kopis Designs LLC

The STK is an everyday carry tool with a lot of functional features. Made from 6AL4V titanium, the frame incorporates a unique, integrated locking mechanism and a titanium pocket/money clip. The 3/16″-thick S35VN blade features a hand-sharpened top edge for scraping, standard side-blade for slicing, a bottle opener that doubles as a 1/4″ bit-driver and more. The Rift, a more lightweight, travel-safe version of the STK, is also available. The STK was created in collaboration with Vehement Knives and Tuff-Writer Manufacturing. For more info: (518) 423-1731, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/kopis-designs-llc

Holsters for the G43

DeSantis Gunhide

The Thumb Break Mini Slide and Apache Ankle Rig are holsters for the GLOCK 43 with the Streamlight TLR-6. Made of premium saddle leather with double seams, the Thumb Break Mini Slide is an exposed-muzzle, tight-fitting, two-slot holster with an adjustable-tension device. The Apache Ankle Rig has a wide, elasticized leg band to eliminate the unwanted rocking motion associated with ankle holsters. Constructed with elastic, the Apache has a sheepskin lining with a snap thumb break. For more info: (631) 841-6300, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/desantis-holster-company

SIG P226 Custom Grip

Wicked Grips

The Custom Grip for the SIG SAUER P226 features a 3-piece design incorporating Wicked Grips’ type 2 graphics anodized on aluminum panels. It includes a checkered G10 backstrap for additional texture. The grips are mounted with Wicked Grips’ gemstone inset grip screws. Each art series is limited to 50 sets and then discontinued. For more info: (810) 412-4037, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/wicked-grips

Clickspring Fire Piston

Clickspring

The Clickspring Fire Piston fire-starting device uses an ignition technique suited to starting a fire in high wind conditions. Built to last, the Clickspring Fire Piston is ideal for general outdoor use and is a worthy addition to any survival, camping or hiking bag. For a limited time, apply the discount code “HANDGUNNER” at checkout for $10 off your purchase. For more info: www.americanhandgunner.com/company/clickspring

Ammo-Up COMPACT

Ammo-Up

The Ammo-Up COMPACT, a hand-held ammunition collector, is designed to grab spent ammunition off grass, asphalt, concrete, sand and dirt. The tines find and grab the ammunition, lodging it into the device. Just pump the handle to eject the ammo into a collection bin. The COMPACT will pick up 9mm, 10mm, 40, 45 Auto, 38 Special, 367 SIG and more. For more info: (800) 940-2688, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/ammo-up

The Sketch

CRKT

The Sketch is an everyday-carry folding knife designed by Lucas Burnley of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Sketch’s 2.768″ modified wharncliffe blade is made of 8Cr13MoV and sports a black oxide finish. The injection-molded handle is in red and black. The Sketch is an everyday carry folder that’s more than just a pocket knife. It is a pocket-sized part of a tool box. For more info: (503) 685-5015, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/ckrt