New Products Sept/Oct 2017 Issue

XD-E

Springfield Armory

The XD-E is Springfield Armory’s new hammer-fired, single-stack, 9mm compact pistol. The XD-E pairs Point-And-Shoot ergonomics with an inch-wide frame conducive to everyday carry. The patent-pending hammer design gives the XD-E a Low-Effort-Slide (LES) requiring 27% less racking effort than other leading semi autos. The XD-E packs 8+1 rounds of 9mm. With the Magazine X-Tension the capacity increases to 9+1. For more info: (309) 944-8994, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/springfield-armory

The Launch 7

Kershaw Knives

The Launch 7 from Kershaw Knives presents an industrial look with its machined handle and integrated backspacer. Designed by Tim Galyean, the Launch’s 3.75″ clip-point blade is made of CPM 154 steel. Machined contours on the aluminum handle give the Launch 7 its modern look as well as ensure a solid grip. The backspacer is fully integrated into the handle. For more info: (503) 682-1966, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/kershaw-knives

ShapeShift Modular Holster System

Alien Gear Holsters

The ShapeShift Modular Holster System allows users to change from one carry configuration to another. Carry inside-the-waistband one day, then open carry the next. Designed with interchangeable parts, this gun holster system includes a holster mount and can be used in 11 carry methods like the drop thigh in the picture. The modular system is designed with a slim, lightweight shell made of polymer for durability. For more info: (208) 215-2046, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/alien_gear_holsters

Miniature Legendary Firearms

Burke Gallery Guns

Burke Gallery Guns introduces recreations of historic 19th century American firearms in miniature. The half-scale, handmade guns are designed to shoot steel BB’s up to 500 fps using standard black powder percussion caps. The miniatures are made of CNC-machined steel, brass and wood components — works of art you can hold in the palm of your hand. For more info: www.americanhandgunner.com/burke-gallery-guns

Breakthrough HP 100 Knife Oil

Breakthrough Clean

The Breakthrough HP100 Knife Oil with SMT (Sub-Micron Technology) has been designed to protect and enhance the performance of today’s folding knife mechanisms. The non-migrating, non-toxic formula will seep between the bearing, the surface of the blade and the handle for a smoother operation. It will also prevent corrosion. For more info: (888) 455-5499, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/breakthrough-clean

Ambassador Holster

Nate Squared Tactical Inc.

The Ambassador Holster from Nate Squared Tactical provides an easy and smooth draw by using a passive retention design. The design, achieved by precision-vacuum forming of 0.093-thick Kydex, makes the holster durable through years of tough use. The Ambassador Holster comes with a Lifetime Warranty. For more info: (336) 237-1943, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/nate-squared-tactical

G2Z-MV

SureFire LLC

The G2Z-MV is SureFire’s new single-output G2Z Combatlight with MaxVision. It features a proprietary reflector that shapes the 650 lumens of light into a wide MaxVision Beam to optimize field of view. With the new bezel, the compact G2Z-MV is shorter and lighter than its predecessor generating nearly twice the output. Its corrosion-proof Nitrolon body is durable and lightweight and features SureFire’s CombatGrip design. For more info: 800-828-8809, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/surefire-llc

Alaska Hunter Hip Holster

Diamond D Custom Leather

The Alaska Hunter leather gun holster is a hip holster for easy carry. Three screws at the back of the holster allow a belt to slide through the loop. The screws can also be removed and put back so the holster can be wrapped around a backpack or any strap that cannot be disconnected. The Alaska Hunter, available in natural, brown or black, can be paired with the Alaska Hunter Drop Loop. Up to seven extra ammo slots can be added to the drop loop depending on your round. For more info: (907) 631-4212,

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/diamond-d-custom-leather

EDC Sling Pack

US PeaceKeeper

This US PeaceKeeper EDC Sling Pack was designed to discreetly transport concealed carry weapons and every day carry items. It has multiple CCW pockets: one under the front bottom pocket and two zippered pockets in the rear for right or left hand firearm access. Main pockets have a combination of soft loop and webbing to accommodate MOLLE and Velcro compatible accessories with full-fillet openings. Multiple netted-zippered pockets are for quick-find items, like medical supplies. A pouch on the shoulder strap can be used for cell phones, MP3 players or other gear. Size: 8.5″ x 17″ x 5.5″. For more info: (877) 732-2303, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/us-peacekeeper

ODT Flipper

Curtiss Knives

The ODT (Original Dog Tag) Flipper started out as a thin liner lock-style folder. Over the years, it has evolved into the frame-lock flipper it is now. The ODT Flipper has an overall length of 3″. When closed, it measures only 2″, the size of a regulation dog tag. The 0.16″ -thick CTS-XHP blade is 1″ long both vertically and horizontally. The frame — made of 6AL4V Titanium — is available in several anodized colors. For more info: (574) 651-2158, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/curtiss-knives

9mm Conversion Barrel

Jarvis

Switch the barrel of your Walther PPQ or P99 in .40 S&W with the Jarvis 9mm Conversion Barrel and you lower the cost of practice shooting. That’s because you’ll be able to use less expensive 9mm cartridges.The conversion simply requires the Jarvis barrel and a Walther factory 9mm magazine. No gunsmithing or other modifications required. For more info: (406) 961-4392,

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/jarvis-gunsmithing

Super Micro-X Sharpener

GATCO Sharpeners

The Super Micro-X Sharpener is a must-have tool for knife enthusiasts and outdoorsmen. Manufactured by GATCO and distributed by Bear & Son Cutlery, the Super Micro-X Sharpener is the ultimate touch-up sharpener for maintaining sharp edges on the go. It features a polymer housing with two medium rods at pre-set angles for ease and accuracy in sharpening. The two fine sharpening rods are designed for polishing the sharpened edge. For a slip-resistant and firm grip, the Super Micro-X Sharpener has a rubber pad on both outer sides of the sharpener’s body to add comfort and control. For more info: (800) 844-3034, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/bear-son-cutlery-inc

Bombastic

CRKT

The Bombastic, designed by Ken Onion for CKRT, has classic vintage styling reminiscent of WWII. It’s not just an everyday carry folder but a stylish and capable tool. It has an overall length of 7.938 inches and a weight of 4.2 ounces. The 3.311″ blade is 8Cr13MoV steel; handle is stainless steel with glass-reinforced nylon inserts. For more info: (503) 685-5015, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/ckrt

Laserguard LG-482

Crimson Trace Corporation

The Laserguard LG-482 from Crimson Trace is now offered as a pre-installed equipment on the new Walther PPS M2 semi-auto 9mm pistol. With the red laser sight, the pistol can do without an accessory rail, giving it a smooth and slim profile. The LG-482 features Crimson Trace’s patented Instinctive Activation that is designed to activate the laser when the firearm is held in a normal firing grip — when the user is ready to fire. For more info: (800) 442-2406, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/crimson-trace-corporation