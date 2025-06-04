BANISH 9 Suppressor

Engineered to be the quietest 9mm suppressor on the market, the BANISH 9 reduces sound output from the 9mm by 34 decibels on average. It is made from titanium with a 7075-aluminum main tube and front cap, and has 14 baffles.

The BANISH 9 also utilizes BANISH’s Micro Booster, a proprietary Nielsen device assembly, along with additional direct thread options for pistol caliber carbines. Some pistols require a Neilsen Device to operate with a suppressor due to the pistol using the energy of the blast to cycle the next round. A suppressor can absorb too much of that energy, and with the added weight of the can on the barrel, the pistol won’t cycle. A Neilsen Device adds a spring-loaded piston to the end to help the pistol cycle. The BANISH Micro Booster handles this in the most compact design on the market, adding very little weight and length to your firearm.

The BANISH 9 is 7.16 inches long and weighs 8.57 ounces configured with the Micro Booster installed. Remove the Micro Booster and cut the length to 6.8 inches and the weight to 6.73 ounces by running it as a direct thread mount. It is rated for .380 ACP, 9mm, .300 BLK, and 350 Legend, and is full-auto rated with 9mm supersonic and .300 BLK subsonic ammo.

As with all BANISH silencers, it carries a lifetime warranty against all manufacturing defects and damage caused by normal use.

$899

banishsuppressors.com

