Online Exclusive: The Fundamental Elements of Addiction

Beretta 92X RDO Inox

The Next Level
Written By Handgunner Staff
2025
0

The Beretta 92X RDO Inox is an exclusive stainless steel addition to the Beretta 90 Series lineup.

The 92X RDO Inox was designed for competitive shooting and defensive purposes, featuring an Inox slide and barrel, a red dot optic-ready design, and dovetailed combat sights for optimal sight options. The full-size pistol also includes a short reset trigger and the Beretta Vertec frame, accompanied by aggressively textured Vertec-style thin grips that ensure a more natural fit for all shooters.

SPECS

Caliber: 9mm

• Barrel Length: 4.7 inches

• Overall Length: 8.5 inches

• Overall Height: 5.4 inches

• Overall Width: 1.5 inches

• Weight: 33.3 oz. (unloaded)

• Sight Radius: 6.11 inches

• Capacity: 18- , 15- , or 10-rounds (2 magazines included)

MSRP: $999

Beretta.com

Stay connected with Beretta USA — follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and LinkedIn for the latest news, products, and updates.
Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and industry news delivered straight to your inbox each week.

2025
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Beretta 92X RDO Inox
Beretta 92X RDO Inox
The Beretta 92X RDO Inox is an exclusive stainless steel addition to the Beretta 90 Series lineup.
Read Full Article
From Bears to...
Situation: The man ultimately responsible for the teddy bear was no teddy bear himself. Lessons: Even in the times of slavery and segregation, skill in...
Read Full Article
When a German...
Flying an airplane is an acquired skill. The baseless claims of snooty aviators like me notwithstanding, piloting an aircraft is within the capabilities of...
Read Full Article