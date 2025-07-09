Beretta 92X RDO Inox
The Next Level
The Beretta 92X RDO Inox is an exclusive stainless steel addition to the Beretta 90 Series lineup.
The 92X RDO Inox was designed for competitive shooting and defensive purposes, featuring an Inox slide and barrel, a red dot optic-ready design, and dovetailed combat sights for optimal sight options. The full-size pistol also includes a short reset trigger and the Beretta Vertec frame, accompanied by aggressively textured Vertec-style thin grips that ensure a more natural fit for all shooters.
SPECS
• Caliber: 9mm
• Barrel Length: 4.7 inches
• Overall Length: 8.5 inches
• Overall Height: 5.4 inches
• Overall Width: 1.5 inches
• Weight: 33.3 oz. (unloaded)
• Sight Radius: 6.11 inches
• Capacity: 18- , 15- , or 10-rounds (2 magazines included)
• MSRP: $999
