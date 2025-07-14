The Compact Headrest Safe is ideal for customers looking for a smaller profile than the company’s previous models. With a symmetrical profile, this model works great in sedans and luxury vehicles.

The Compact Headrest Safe comes with a new hotel-style lock — a simple keypad entry to open and close the safe door, just like those used in hotels. Even with the smaller profile, the Compact still accommodates a full-size pistol.

The Headrest Safe vehicle is the first “hidden in plain sight” vehicle storage security system allowing you to take your firearm, cash, medications, and more with you in your vehicle and relax knowing it will stay out of the hands of kids, valets or intruders.

With its universal design, the Compact Headrest Safe will fit in virtually all vehicles with a 2-prong post headrest pattern and can easily be installed by yourself. Once installed, the Compact Headrest Safe locks in place so only you can remove it.

The Compact Headrest Safe was designed to be on the passenger side, so the driver has direct access to the safe from the driver’s seat. The Compact Headrest Safe bundle offers a matching driver’s side companion headrest to match identically to The Compact Headrest Safe.

KEY FEATURES

• Heavy-duty 20-gauge steel safe

• 16-gauge steel safe door

• All automotive-grade components

• Safety tested to FMVSS 202a standards

• Available in Black (leatherette) or Charcoal (cloth)

• Exterior dimensions 8″H x 5.5″ W x 10.75″ L

• Interior dimensions 5.5″ H x 3.5″ W x 7.5″ L

• MSRP: $299

www.theheadrestsafe.com

