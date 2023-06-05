The tool is designed to be mounted to standard calipers to allow for ease of operation. With six different positions, the tool allows for measurement of over 75 different cartridges simply by rotating the tool on the caliper jaws. There are no additional tools or inserts needed to change between cartridges.

The Creedmoor Sports Shoulder Datum Tool is made in the U.S. from 416 stainless steel. It’s available now for $49.95 at Creedmoor Sports.com.

