Henry Repeating Arms announced the company’s first foray into the world of wheelguns with the introduction of the Henry Big Boy Revolver.

The perfect sidekick for owners of the Henry Big Boy rifle, the Henry Big Boy Revolver is chambered in .357 Magnum/.38 Special.

The traditional double-action revolver is available in two different grip configurations – the larger, flared Gunfighter style or the more compact, rounded Birdshead style.

The Big Boy Revolver borrows design cues from its rifle counterpart with deep and polished blueing on the medium-sized steel frame, 6-round quick-release cylinder, and 4” barrel, grip panels cut from genuine American walnut, and a polished brass trigger guard that wraps all way around the grip to the top of the backstrap. The fixed notch rear sight and interchangeable front blade sights with different heights provide a traditional revolver sight picture.