Designed for law enforcement officers, Mission First Tactical’s new Pro Series Guardian OWB holster is the latest addition to its professional concealment line.

The Pro Series Guardian combines MFT’s In-Line Magnetic Retention System (ILMRS) with an ultra-thin, comfortable profile.

The ILMRS system ensures consistent retention with every draw, eliminating adjustment or wear concerns. The neodymium magnet provides 11 lbs. maximum pull weight to securely hold a fully-loaded pistol in the holster without the need for any locking devices.

It’s worth mentioning the magnetic retention is not affected by mounted lights. All mounting hardware utilizes red Loctite, eliminating the need to maintain mounting screws torque.

The Pro Series Guardian OWB Holster also features the Integrated Barrel Stabilizer Insert (IBSI), to maintain the alignment of the pistol with the holster body spine. This allows the IBSI system to function with or without an under-barrel-mounted weapon light.

Additional features include:

• 15 degree cant

• Softened radius to prevent discomfort during extended wear

• Mid-height sweat guard to prevent direct contact between body and pistol

• CURV Thermoplastic Composite fabric for the belt loops, a lighter, stronger alternative to leather and other synthetic materials.

• Full trigger guard coverage for enhanced security

• Slide-mounted optic relief cut

• Co-witness capability with a suppressor height sight channel

• Made in the USA

For more on the Pro Series Guardian OWB Holster (MSRP $124.99) is , visit MissionFirstTactical.com.

