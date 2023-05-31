The new Compact Pistol Kit for SIG SAUER from Fix It Sticks features the tools, wrenches and hex bits necessary for setting up and maintaining SIG handguns.

The comprehensive selection of components are packaged together in a soft zippered carrying case not much larger than two double-stack magazines, making it easy to carry in a range bag, in a vehicle, or on an ATV etc. The case features a molded low-profile bit holder that is designed to hold any bit/accessory with a standard 1/4″ Base (including Fix It Sticks Torque Limiters) and any 8-32 threaded component.

To maximize convenience and performance, the kit comes with the Fix It Sticks Ratchet T-Handle w/Locking Hex Drive as well as the Mini All-In-One Torque Driver, which is perfect for properly mounting the optics commonly used on handguns. SIG handgun-oriented components include an E2 Slide punch bit and grip screw bit.