SK Customs
“Alexander the Great” 1911
From The Limited Edition Conquerors Series
From its all-new “Conquerors Series,” the SK Guns “Alexander the Great” is a limited-edition Colt 1911 in Royal Blue and chambered in .38 Super.
Alexander the Great was a member of an ancient dynasty, born to King Philip II of Macedonia. This royal lineage paved the way for Alexander’s military success. He was tutored at a young age by the legendary erudite Aristotle, who inspired his interests in philosophy, medicine and science.
Shortly after assuming his divine right of kingship, Alexander proceeded to battle. His victories led him to control the League of Corinth, launch the Pan-Hellenic project, take leadership over all Greeks in their conquest of Persia and eventually led to the overthrow of King Darius III of Persia.
The left side of the slide depicts several scenes, including imagery of battle, Aristotle, Alexander the Great and his followers. The right side of the slide is adorned with Alexander the Great during battle, thrusting his spear in one hand and brandishing his shield in another. The entire pistol is highly polished in Royal blue with 24k gold plating.
The Greek Key borders the sides of the slide, with some of the cities he conquered engraved with subtle shading. The forward top of the slide features Alexander the Great raising his sword in victory, with the rear top of the slide boasting the Vergina Sun Macedonian Star and 16 triangular rays. A floral scroll complements the entire firearm, and the grips have been gold-filled with the theme of the series showcasing a range of historic weaponry.
MSRP begins at $2,800. Only 200 units available.
