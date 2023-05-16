Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

Smith & Wesson
Performance Center
M&P 10mm M2.0

Written By Handgunner Staff
0

Smith & Wesson released the new Performance Center M&P 10mm M2.0 pistol. Chambered in 10mm Auto, this new full-size polymer handgun is built with enhanced features that include a ported 5.6-inch barrel to reduce muzzle rise, optic-height tritium night sights for a clear sight picture in low-light conditions, and a Performance Center tuned flat M2.0 trigger with a crisp break and audible reset.

Building off the success of the M&P10mm M2.0, the new Performance Center 10mm was developed with both the hunter and target shooter in mind. The goal was to offer reduced felt recoil and follow-up shots.

The Performance Center 10mm slide is cut for optics and ships with Smith & Wesson’s C.O.R.E. plate system, two 15-round magazines, and four interchangeable Palmswell grip inserts. This pistol is proudly made in the U.S.A. and has an MSRP of $749.00.

SPECS

• Caliber: 10mm

• Overall Length: 8.6 inches

• Barrel Length: 5.6 inches

• Overall Width: 1.3 inches

• Overall Height: 5.6 inches

• Weight: 31.4 ounces

• Capacity: 15+1 rounds

• Sights: Optic-Ready slide w/tall night sights

• MSRP: $749

For more information, visit smith-wesson.com.

