Taurus 817
.38 Special +P Compact Revolver
The Taurus 817 is a rugged and compact revolver chambered in .38 Special +P with a 7-round capacity and all-stainless-steel construction.
The Taurus 817 features a compact grip frame and a 2-inch barrel, optimal for concealment. However, unlike most compact defensive revolvers, it features a 7-round capacity, providing users with enhanced capacity over traditional 5-shot revolvers, all while maintaining a compact footprint.
SPECS
• Caliber: .38 Special +P
• Overall Length: 8 inches
• Barrel Length: 2 inches
• Overall Width: 1.53 inches
• Overall Height: 4.78 inches
• Overall Weight: 30.26 ounces (unloaded)
• Capacity: 7 Rounds
• Frame Size: Medium
• Stainless steel construction
• Sights: Removable Front; Notch Rear
• Action Type: DA/SA action
• MSRP: $648.99
