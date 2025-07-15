Online Exclusive: The Fundamental Elements of Addiction

The Taurus 817 is a rugged and compact revolver chambered in .38 Special +P with a 7-round capacity and all-stainless-steel construction.

The Taurus 817 features a compact grip frame and a 2-inch barrel, optimal for concealment. However, unlike most compact defensive revolvers, it features a 7-round capacity, providing users with enhanced capacity over traditional 5-shot revolvers, all while maintaining a compact footprint.

SPECS

• Caliber: .38 Special +P

• Overall Length: 8 inches

• Barrel Length: 2 inches

• Overall Width: 1.53 inches

• Overall Height: 4.78 inches

• Overall Weight: 30.26 ounces (unloaded)

• Capacity: 7 Rounds

• Frame Size: Medium

• Stainless steel construction

• Sights: Removable Front; Notch Rear

• Action Type: DA/SA action

• MSRP: $648.99

TaurusUSA.com

