TaurusTX 22 Gets An Upgrade

The TaurusTX 22, once dubbed “The Ultimate Range Plinker” by American Handgunner Editor Tom Mchale, has gotten an upgrade. Here are some of the new key features:

• Taurus Performance Trigger System (PTS): At the heart of the enhanced TaurusTX 22 lies the Taurus Performance Trigger System (PTS), delivering a short, smooth pull and ergonomic grip for comfort and control.

• Picatinny Rail: The TaurusTX 22 also features a MIL-STD-1913 accessory rail to accommodate a wide array of pistol-sized tactical lights, laser sights, or light/laser combinations, allowing users to customize their setup to suit their individual preferences.

• Threaded Barrel: Engineered for adaptability, the TaurusTX 22 includes a threaded barrel and suppressor adapter collar, facilitating seamless integration with suppressors. With an external thread of 1/2-28, compatible with most .22LR suppressors available, users can enjoy enhanced sound reduction.

• Slide Lightening Cuts: Incorporating proprietary slide lightening cuts, the TaurusTX 22 addresses concerns about the added weight of optics without compromising reliability. These strategic cuts reduce weight in the slide, enhancing maneuverability and agility.

• Enhanced Iron Sights: Catering to traditionalists, the enhanced iron sights of the TaurusTX 22 feature high-contrast white dot front sights and serrated rear sights, optimizing visibility and reducing glare for improved shooting accuracy and target acquisition.

• Additional Features: The enhanced TaurusTX 22 includes a 22-round magazine and a 16-round magazine, providing users with ample firepower for extended shooting sessions. Additionally, an optics-ready configuration is available, offering users the option to customize their shooting experience with their preferred optic systems.

Learn more at TaurusUSA.com.

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and industry news delivered straight to your inbox each week.