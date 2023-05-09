The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) has launched its newest firearms safety course, Children’s Firearms and Safety Fundamentals — an educator-created curriculum designed to equip families with the knowledge to effectively teach children about firearms safety.

USCCA is committed to teaching all Americans how to avoid danger, save lives and keep their loved ones safe which is why the Children’s Firearms and Safety Fundamentals curriculum was designed by experts for all families — not only those with firearms in their homes.

“As a mom of three, I know how it feels to be responsible for this important conversation,” said Tonnie Schmidt, USCCA cofounder. “As parents, we discuss safety topics with our children all the time — fire safety, water safety, stranger safety. Firearms safety should be no different.”

The curriculum provides comprehensive safety lessons in four key ways:

1. The Children’s Firearm and Safety Fundamentals Book is a comprehensive guide featuring the knowledge, tools and resources required to educate children on firearm safety.

2. The Fundamental Safety Lecture is a 2-3 hour class that can be taught to any parent or adult looking for expert insight on firearms safety for their family.

3. The Family-Focused Safety Series is a nine-module online learning program for families that want to be more knowledgeable, skilled and responsible regarding firearm ownership.

4. USCCA Official Partner Children’s Safety Day Camp is a half-day, community-based event that enables parents and children to participate in and discuss firearm safety and training.

Authored by Beth Alcazar, a leading firearms expert and former academic educator, the curriculum teaches universal safety rules, firearm fundamentals and how to make gun safety a family responsibility.

For more information, visit USConcealedCarry.com.