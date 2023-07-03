Earlier this year, Walker’s announced the launch of their most innovative hearing protection and enhancement technology. The company’s newest product, the Walker’s Disrupter Electronic Ear Buds, is now available both in-store and online through various retailers nationwide for $249.99 MSRP.

The Disrupter is designed to protect your hearing by canceling dangerous-level noises, such as shots at the gun range or while target shooting. At the same time, the earbuds can be used to enhance desired environmental sounds or deliver superior audio originating from a cell phone, tablet, or other device through Bluetooth connectivity.

The earbuds are a comprehensive noise protection and sound enhancement solution offering five programmed ambient sound settings — Universal, Clear Voice, Hi-Frequency Boost, Power Boost and Custom — each selected by the wearer to best suit the needs of their activity.