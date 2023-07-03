0
Walker’s Disrupter
Electronic Ear Buds
Earlier this year, Walker’s announced the launch of their most innovative hearing protection and enhancement technology. The company’s newest product, the Walker’s Disrupter Electronic Ear Buds, is now available both in-store and online through various retailers nationwide for $249.99 MSRP.
The Disrupter is designed to protect your hearing by canceling dangerous-level noises, such as shots at the gun range or while target shooting. At the same time, the earbuds can be used to enhance desired environmental sounds or deliver superior audio originating from a cell phone, tablet, or other device through Bluetooth connectivity.
The earbuds are a comprehensive noise protection and sound enhancement solution offering five programmed ambient sound settings — Universal, Clear Voice, Hi-Frequency Boost, Power Boost and Custom — each selected by the wearer to best suit the needs of their activity.
The Disrupter Electronic Ear Buds also feature four new technological integrations from Walker’s.
• Forward Focus Mode: Allowing users to place emphasis on sounds originating directly in front of them while minimizing peripheral noise; Ideal when shooting steel at long ranges.
• 360° Directional Sound: 360-degree directional audio is provided by four microphones (two per earbud), so hunters and those in industrial work environments can better identify where noises are coming from.
• ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) Technology: Reduces unwanted background noise to improve concentration and deliver a better listening experience in any setting.
• Rapid Impulse Cancellation: Reacts almost immediately to cancel out harmful noise levels and protect the wearer’s hearing.
The Disrupters operate wirelessly using the Walker’s Link 2.0 app (available for both iOS and Android). App users can quickly alter sound settings, make volume adjustments, monitor battery levels and change auto shut-off time via their mobile device or smartwatch, while letting the integrated Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) feature take care of necessary system updates.
For more information, visit WalkersGameEar.com.
Want to see more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.