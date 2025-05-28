Online Exclusive: The Magnificent Seven

Wiley X CAPTIVATE Clear Lenses

Written By Handgunner Staff
2025
0

The Wiley X CAPTIVATE Clear lenses were engineered for those who require or prefer a clear lens for specific tasks or environments. These lenses deliver advanced optical performance by filtering out harmful HEV blue light and other elements of the visible light spectrum that can cause visual distortion and muted colors. The result is sharper clarity, improved contrast, and more vivid, true-to-life color — offering a superior visual experience, even in a clear lens format.

The WX JAKL with matte black frame is the first model to feature the CAPTIVATE Clear lenses. Purchasers will also receive a set of CAPTIVATE Grey lenses which can be easily interchanged for seamless transitions between light settings.

$200

WileyX.com

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and industry news delivered straight to your inbox each week.

2025
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Wiley X JKL with matte black frame and CAPTIVATE Clear lenses
Wiley X...
The Wiley X CAPTIVATE Clear lenses filter out harmful HEV blue light and other elements of the visible light spectrum that can cause visual distortion and...
Read Full Article
Beretta USA 20X Bobcat Lineup
Beretta USA 20X...
The Beretta 20X Bobcat features the Effortless Loading System (ELS) with a push-button tip-up barrel that eliminates the need to rack the slide — perfect...
Read Full Article
Pull? Squeeze?...
“People are always telling me you don’t pull the trigger, you squeeze the trigger.” “You pull a wagon. You squeeze an orange. You press a trigger."
Read Full Article