The Wiley X CAPTIVATE Clear lenses were engineered for those who require or prefer a clear lens for specific tasks or environments. These lenses deliver advanced optical performance by filtering out harmful HEV blue light and other elements of the visible light spectrum that can cause visual distortion and muted colors. The result is sharper clarity, improved contrast, and more vivid, true-to-life color — offering a superior visual experience, even in a clear lens format.

The WX JAKL with matte black frame is the first model to feature the CAPTIVATE Clear lenses. Purchasers will also receive a set of CAPTIVATE Grey lenses which can be easily interchanged for seamless transitions between light settings.

$200

WileyX.com

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and industry news delivered straight to your inbox each week.