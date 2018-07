The 12-gauge Tomahawk Pistol Grip Firearm from Nighthawk has an overall length of 26 inches and has a total capacity of six shells when one is loaded in chamber. The hand-honed action and rails, Hogue overloaded pistol grip and forend and a black Cerakote finish complement Nighthawk’s reputation for style and performance. The Vang Comp backbore and barrel porting system helps minimize recoil.

(877) 268-4867

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/nighthawk-custom