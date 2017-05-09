‘No Time To Look Backwards’ – Gun Rights Leader Gottlieb Looking Ahead

By Dave Workman

His Second Amendment Foundation is responsible for one of two landmark Supreme Court gun rights rulings in this century, and the organization has plowed a fair amount of new legal ground since, but Alan Gottlieb has his eyes on the horizon.

Known for his trademark bowtie, Gottlieb has spent more than four decades “fighting the good fight,” and rarely does he appear in public without someone telling him to “keep up the good work.” Actually, dozens of people told him that at the recent convention of the National Rifle Association, where he talked about some of the court cases SAF has brought, including several in cooperation with the NRA.

It was a SAF-NRA federal lawsuit that brought a halt to unconstitutional gun confiscations in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina more than ten years ago. A few years later, NRA and SAF teamed up again to derail a city parks gun ban in Seattle, and a short time later both groups sued the City of San Francisco, stopping for a second time that city’s attempt to ban guns (SAF beat back an earlier ban in a solo suit some years ago). Today, SAF, NRA and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are fighting a legal battle against a so-called “gun violence tax” in Seattle.

“It’s really great being here,” he said about attending the NRA annual meetings and exhibits. “We try to work with NRA as closely as possible.”

Separate SAF and NRA federal lawsuits forced Illinois lawmakers to adopt a concealed carry law. SAF also sued the City of Chicago over its restrictive gun law that has prevented gun ranges and gun shops inside the city limits. Individual SAF legal actions have resulted in changes to several local gun laws, while threats of lawsuits have compelled other communities to change laws that run afoul of state preemption statutes.

And SAF brought the lawsuit against Chicago that nullified that city’s handgun ban in 2010, McDonald v. City of Chicago, incorporating the Second Amendment to the states via the 14th Amendment in the process. NRA had a separate lawsuit and participated in the argument before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I got involved in gun rights back in college in 1971,” Gottlieb recalled. “At the time there was no 501( c )(3) organization for education and legal action.”

So, he created one. From humble beginnings, SAF has become a gun rights powerhouse, and with that came the stature of a national leader for Gottlieb. But having recently celebrated his 70th birthday — while not looking nearly that old — Gottlieb, who daily takes his dog for quiet walks, hasn’t let his high profile become a distraction.

“I don’t look at myself as bigger than life,” he says. “I’m surprised at the number of people who recognize me and thank me for the work we’ve done. It’s a very humbling experience.”

He also doesn’t dwell on past successes or failures, but he has learned from them. He contends that now, with Donald Trump in the White House and Republicans controlling Congress, is the time for activism. He says this is not the time to roll up the tents, declare victory and go home until another threat looms. This is the time for proactive action to prevent future threats.

On another front, last year he championed a suicide prevention effort that enlists the involvement of firearms dealers, instructors and range operators. Pharmacists, suicide prevention specialists and others join them in the project.

“It’s not about guns,” he explained at the time, “it’s about preventing tragedies and saving lives.”

With a new conservative justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, there may be an opportunity to get a case regarding carry outside the home, which has not yet faced high court scrutiny. Gun rights activists believe the time is right for the court to fully define the right to bear arms, though the court had declined to hear at least three earlier cases that challenged laws in New York, New Jersey and Maryland.

“I don’t have time to look backwards,” Gottlieb says. “It takes the efforts of all of us to make the Second Amendment great again.”

Changing Demographics Define The ‘Gun Fght’

Alan Gottlieb has worked with politicians on both sides of the aisle, but changing demographics over the past four decades has made one side more friendly and the other side more hostile toward the Second Amendment.

According to a recent report by the Washington Post, “There was a time when gun owners weren’t so overwhelmingly Republican. In 1976, 50 percent of Republicans, 48 percent of independents, and 45 percent of Democrats owned a gun. That changed in the 1980s and 1990s. By 2000, 30 percent of independents and only 27 percent of Democrats reported having a gun in the home. That drop continued among Democrats; by 2016, only 23 percent owned guns.”

Gottlieb, who chairs the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, a large national grassroots activism group, recognizes that there are some solidly pro-gun Democrats. He is disappointed that the national party has become “the party of gun control.”

There are some enouraging signs, even in traditional “blue” states. Last year, for example, hunting license sales in Oregon climbed 22 percent over 2015, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. In 2016, the Beaver State fielded 334,405 hunters, NSSF said in a recent Bullet Points weekly bulletin. In 2015, the state saw only 264,000 hunting licenses sold.

Has the tide completely turned? Not likely because politics shift like the beach sands at Astoria. Anti-gunners are in this for the long haul, and their image has changed from a lobbying effort aimed at “gun control” to a sometimes-fanatical “gun prohibition” effort. When they talk about banning whole classes of firearms — modern sporting rifles deliberately misidentified as “assault weapons” — they’ve revealed they are not interested in merely controlling anything.

Understanding that is what keeps the NRA, SAF, NSSF and other organizations busy.

Don’t Go Off Half…er, Uh

A man in Toledo, Ohio learned about muzzle control the hard way in early May when his pistol discharged while he was getting out of a car, according to WTOL.

The bullet punched a hole in his penis and right thigh, but when a witness called police, published reports indicated that it appeared he had been shot. Only when Toledo’s finest arrived and began sorting things out did they get a clear picture of the events.

Officers found the gun behind a garbage can. They found everything else where it was supposed to be, and WTOL said the wounded man is expected to make a full recovery.

