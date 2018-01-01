North American Arms Ranger II

The RANGER II from North American Arms is a small, five-shot capacity, mini-revolver chambered in .22 Magnum. It has a 1.625-inch break-top barrel, which ejects shells as it breaks open, and is equipped with bead sights. An additional defining feature is the rosewood NAA classic grip, however any of the North American Arms grips or accessories will fit as well. The Ranger II comes with the option of an additional conversion cylinder, able to shoot in .22 LR.

