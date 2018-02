NovX Ammo introduces Engagement: Extreme Self-Defense cartridges. The stainless steel and copper polymer blended 9mm Luger +P bullets travel at 1,655 fps and weigh a mere 65 grains. The bullet flies flatter than lead, offers less recoil and creates substantial wound channels. Four variations are available: ARX Engagement and ARX +P Engagement in 26-round boxes, and RNP CrossTrainer and RNP +P CrossTrainer in 51-round boxes.

NovX Ammo

www.americanhandgunn.com/company/novx-ammo