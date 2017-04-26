NRA’s Big Atlanta Bash Drew Near-Record Crowd

By Dave Workman

The National Rifle Association’s 2017 members’ meetings and exhibits drew the second-largest crowd in the organization’s history: 81,836, a number eclipsed only by the turnout in 2013 in Houston, when 86,228 people showed up.

In 2015, the Nashville convention attracted 78,865 visitors, while the Louisville convention in 2016 saw 80,452 people come through the doors. That was the event that included the association’s earliest-ever presidential endorsement — for then-candidate Donald Trump.

Certainly one of the big draws was the appearance by President Trump, who beat up on the press, talked about his accomplishments during his first 100 days in office — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Defense Secretary James Mattis — and promised to “never let you down.” The gun control crowd seized on that remark, accusing the president of being in the pocket of the gun lobby.

But here’s the rub for the leading Second Amendment advocates. With Trump in the White House, Republicans controlling Capitol Hill and Gorsuch filling Antonin Scalia’s empty Supreme Court seat, a lot of gun owners are already folding their tents, apparently believing: “No threat, No sweat.”

This, said several gun advocates privately over the NRA’s three-day gathering, is the time to go on the offensive. There are decades’ worth of anti-gun laws that could use some challenges; everything from concealed carry laws in New Jersey, Maryland, New York, Hawaii and California, to the restrictions on silencers and limits on magazine capacity. Don’t forget “gun-free zones,” either.

While the gun prohibition lobby and anti-gun media have been crowing about the drop in gun sales since Trump took office, the National Shooting Sports Foundation just gave them some bad news. The April 2017 NSSF-adjusted National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) showed a slight increase over April 2016 in NICS check activity related to guns. Last year, April saw 1,111,205 NICS checks and this year the figure edged up to 1,111,596 checks.

NSSF also reported that, “research has shown there are 24 million non-gun owning Americans interested in gun ownership.” This research was done by Southwick Associates with the goal of identifying people who don’t own guns but are “very likely” to buy one sometime during the next five years.

Insider Online obtained a copy of the nine-page Southwick report, which asserts, “Overall, there are 24.4 million Americans who fit this profile. representing significant growth potential for firearms sales.”

This group consists of eight general types: “the Aspiring Hunter” (9%), the “Fun Fanatic” (11%), the “Learner” (14%), the “Anxious Buyer” (22%), the “Aspiring Target Shooter” (15%), the “Unprepared Protector” (10%), the “Unarmed Aaron” (11%), and “Weaponless Wendy” (8%).

Depending upon events over the next year, you might look for people in all of those groups to show up at the 2018 NRA convention, which will be held in Dallas, Texas.

Mass Shootings Result In More Handgun Purchases

Everybody remembers the tragedies at Sandy Hook and San Bernardino, and a new study done by researchers at Stanford University and two other schools has revealed that both attacks had something in common besides occurring in so-called “gun-free zones.”

According to “Handgun Acquisitions in California After Two Mass Shootings,” both incidents were also followed by a spike in handgun sales in California (and presumably elsewhere since Californians are no different than other people). The study said that in the six weeks following the San Bernardino massacre, handgun purchase rates soared 85 percent higher than normally anticipated in that city. Elsewhere in the Golden State, handgun sales went up 35 percent above normal.

After Sandy Hook, California handgun purchases went up 53 percent “over expected levels,” the study noted.

There was one other tidbit worth remembering for the next time you’re in a conversation with some anti-gunner. Mass shootings “account for less than one percent” of the 32,000 gun-related fatalities annually in the United States. And keep in mind that roughly two-thirds of those deaths are suicides. For some reason, about 80 percent of all gun-related deaths in Washington State are suicides.

Somebody Has Some Explaining To Do In Chicago

There’s a guy in the Windy City who is going to have a lot of explaining to do, thanks to modern technology and good investigations.

Chicago’s finest have recovered a 9mm Glock pistol from an unidentified individual that was apparently connected to the slaying of 21-year-old Tenisha Mallet, who left a 4-year-old daughter. According to Fox News, thanks to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), that pistol has now been linked to another homicide back in March 2016. And there’s more.

The same gun apparently also left empty shell casings at the scenes of four other separate shootings in various spots around the city.

Now here’s a guess: That gun was most likely being carried by somebody who didn’t have an Illinois state carry permit, and probably couldn’t have gotten one had there even been an application.

Found: The Mother Of All Screw-Ups

An Ohio man recently set a new standard for BSIP (Being Stupid In Public) when he dropped a bag of cocaine in the courtroom where he was appearing to enter a plea on a minor traffic beef, according to Fox News.

Courtrooms have cameras, and this guy was captured on video when the bag of nose candy fell out of his baseball cap.

Maybe this is something new in crime; the criminal comes to court to commit the offense, rather than put detectives to all the trouble of cracking a case. The Fox report said a warrant was immediately issued for 39-year-old Lemar Reed, the alleged culprit, after police tested the substance and discovered it wasn’t baking soda.

The judge in this case, Mark Mihok, appears to be the master of wry understatement. His reported observation: “He was only here for a traffic ticket. He made a simple traffic ticket with only the penalty of a fine into a felony. So, not a good day for him He was only here for a traffic ticket. He made a simple traffic ticket with only the penalty of a fine into a felony. So, not a good day for him.”

And probably not tomorrow, or the next day, or even the day after that.

