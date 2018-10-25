NY Pols Want ‘Social Media Check’ On Gun Buyers

By Dave Workman

Anyone who thought the war on gun owners had bottomed out with the campaign rhetoric leading up to the 2018 elections better guess again, because a pair of New York politicians are digging for a new low by proposing that a would-be gun buyer’s social media accounts should be checked to see if they’re “suitable” to have a firearm.

Eric Adams, screen snip, YouTube, Giftering Gotham

This is the kind of story that cannot possibly be fabricated, and was reported by WCBS. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and state Senator Kevin Palmer came up with this scheme right before the midterms. According to the published report, Adams’ idea involves reviewing three years’ worth of “social media history” and a year of “internet search history” to determine this “suitability.”

It’s got all the appearance of an effort to chill citizen interest — through intimidation and privacy invasion — in exercising their Second Amendment rights. As WCBS observed, “There are some logistical concerns as free speech and gun rights complaints are likely to come up.”

Speaking Of Intimidation… Backfiring

Soon-to-be-former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) might have already had a chat with someone at the North Dakota state Democratic party for the scare advertisement just before the election that told the state’s hunters they might jeopardize out-of-state hunting licenses if they voted.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) lost her re-election campaign. Screen snip, YouTube, CNN Pool

North Dakotans are pretty serious about deer hunting. The mid-November opener makes big news in many of the state’s biggest newspapers. Obviously they get seriously yanked out of shape if somebody threatens their ability to hunt. That was likely a factor in Heitkamp’s smashing loss to Republican Kevin Cramer by a wide margin.

Heitkamp also voted “No” on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, which didn’t go over well at all in a state that voted for Donald Trump in 2016. While that may have been a political error, what the North Dakota Democratic-NPL did was, by all accounts, really stupid. The story even got national attention from Fox News.

Here’s what an advertisement said: “Attention Hunters: Voting in North Dakota, could cost you your out-of-state hunting licenses.”

But the claim was bogus, as spelled out in several newspapers and reactions from wildlife managers with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. The state’s chief game warden told Fox News, “I don’t know what they’re talking about.”

There did not appear to be any evidence linking Heitkamp’s campaign with the ad, nor a “Hunter Alert” that also was published on social media, but the senator appears to have paid the price.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son and an avid hunter, ripped North Dakota Democrats, according to Fox News.

“Only the party that wants to take your guns could do something so untruthful to suppress the North Dakota vote,” he stated. “This ad is false. Don’t let these liar Democrats get away with it.”

They obviously didn’t.

Americans Concur With Trump On Death Penalty

Rasmussen Reports, the highly respected polling group, recently reported that 61 percent of American adults support the death penalty, in the wake of the deadly attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue.

President Trump has supported using the death penalty, and he’s got increasing company among the citizens.

Federal prosecutors quickly announced they would seek the death penalty against suspect Robert Bowers. Back in 2017, only 54 percent of Americans favored capital punishment, and that was down from the 67 percent support that executions received when Rasmussen asked people about it following the mass shooting at an Aurora, Colorado movie theater in July 2012.

On the flip side, 23 percent of the survey respondents oppose the death penalty. That was down from 31 percent who opposed executions in 2017.

Another Rasmussen survey found that 46 percent of American adults think tougher gun laws would help prevent shootings like the Pittsburgh massacre. Trump thinks things might be different if there were armed security or armed citizens on the scene.

Sixty-two percent of survey respondents think that in crimes involving firearms the shooter is more responsible than the availability of guns. But 51 percent of Democrats think it’s the availability of guns while only 13 percent of Republicans who use that scapegoat argument.

Forty-three percent of those surveyed do not think stricter laws will prevent such attacks.

Go Figure Gun Owners In Wash.

Earlier this month, the Washington State Department of Licensing announced something of a landmark, which was also puzzling.

The Evergreen State, which is the smallest and second most populous state in the West, now boasts more than 602,200 active concealed pistol licenses. That’s no small achievement in a state that continues to go increasingly “blue” politically, on a national scale anyway.

One day after that information became public, voters in Washington passed Initiative 1639, one of the most restrictive gun control measures in the country. They did that by out-spending opponents 10-to-1 and by taking advantage of gun owner laziness. There are an estimated two million gun owners in the state, but apparently less than half of them returned mail-in ballots.

I-1639 raises the minimum age for buying and owning a so-called “semiautomatic assault rifle” to age 21, and by definition classifies every self-loading rifle that has ever been manufactured as an “assault rifle.” It also mandates so-called “secure storage” without really mandating it, and it creates a new crime—community endangerment—that carries criminal penalties for anyone who allows an “unsecured” firearm to fall into the wrong hands and be subsequently used in a crime.

The Second Amendment Foundation and National Rifle Association almost immediately went to work on a court challenge.

Speaking Of Armed WA Citizens…

American Handgunner readers have heard of “bringing a knife to a gunfight,” and an incident earlier this year actually unfolded in Washington State near Port Orchard, leaving a 31-year-old man dead.

The decedent was identified as Cody T. Brooks by the Kitsap Sun. The man who shot him was identified as Brian Eugene Ellison, who will not be prosecuted because it was determined recently that he fired in self-defense.

According to published reports, Brooks approached a house where Ellison and his girlfriend were sitting on the porch on the afternoon of Sept. 6. Brooks reportedly claimed he was from the FBI and CIA, and he wanted the couple to leave the porch and talk to him. This quickly became no ordinary discussion.

Brooks happened to be 6 ½ feet tall, and he weighed 315 pounds, the newspaper said, quoting court documents. Ellison, on the other hand, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

What happened next seems straight out of the Twilight Zone. Brooks, who was described by an unidentified friend as a “gentle giant” who had apparently “struggled with mental illness” and may have been bipolar, reportedly threatened the smaller man with a knife. Ellison told his girlfriend to “go get it,” so she retreated to the house, retrieved a handgun and brought it to Ellison who cycled the slide and chambered a round.

Brooks advanced, grabbed Ellison by the neck while holding the knife with his other hand. That’s when Ellison pushed the big man away and fired. Brooks then allegedly lunged at Ellison, who fired a second time, striking Brooks in the chest. Brooks staggered down to the street and collapsed.

https://wcbs880.radio.com/articles/lawmakers-drafting-bill-would-allow-social-media-checks-gun-purchase?fbclid=IwAR2yeF9BYAuWtrEePdtMBVWE6P5L86Vy5LRPOR2PUghBN_2Hu-OAckaoJ9o

http://grandforksherald.com/news/government-and-politics/4525412-cramer-cruises-senate-victory-enthusiasm-and-optimism-among

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/north-dakota-democratic-party-discourages-hunts-from-voting-claims-they-could-lose-out-of-state-licenses

http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/lifestyle/general_lifestyle/october_2018/more_now_favor_the_death_penalty

http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/current_events/gun_control/31_blame_lack_of_gun_control_not_shooters_in_gun_crimes

https://www.kitsapsun.com/story/news/2018/10/25/prosecutors-rule-self-defense-fatal-gorst-shooting/1767239002/?fbclid=IwAR11N6fgKeREupD3018Gp7IU0h94goJp4N30lWKRgBct4NBXFs-KBq3bndE

Check Back Each Week For More Insider Online Articles

Read More Insider Online Articles