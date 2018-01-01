Otis Technolgoy Mission Critical

MISSION CRITICAL from Otis includes 1 fl. oz. spray bottle of High Performance Cleaner, 1 fl. oz. spray bottle of High Performance Lubricant and a microfiber gun cloth. High Performance cleaner prepares surfaces for MC-10 Lubricant, removes oils and contaminates from a firearm and removes MC-10 Lubricant if desired. High Performance Lubricant is a synthetic firearms lubricant that won’t freeze, burn or carbonize. Mission Critical is recommended for slides, slide rails, bolt/bolt carrier, actions and other metal-on-metal contact points. It’s safe on all gun metals and finishes.

(800) 684-7486

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/otis-technology