I’m from Mississippi. It’s hot down here — like Africa hot. In the summertime, the humidity is so thick you can tear off a piece of air and gnaw on it, so when I got orders to report to the Alaskan interior, I didn’t exactly know what to expect.

We left UCLA, or the Ugly Corner of Lower Alabama for those from out West, in late Fall. I’m kidding about the UCLA thing; Fort Rucker, the home of Army Aviation, is actually a really pretty place. However, by the time we drove all the way to Alaska it was seriously cold.

I signed in to the S3 Operations Section of my Aviation Battalion and the Ops NCO asked innocently, “Hey, sir, you want to go to Cool School?”

I had no idea what that was, but I did know I was, as an Army Aviator myself, very, very cool. Perhaps I could teach the instructors a few things about being awesome. Sure, sign me up. What an idiot.

Cool School is the pedestrian term for the U.S. Air Force Arctic Survival Course. This fun-filled excursion into the frozen arctic wastes purports to give a downed aviator the skills he or she might need to keep body and soul together if stuck alone out in the frozen tundra. The informal moniker was, “The Air Force Food Appreciation Course.” That should have told me something right there.

I honestly forget how long the thing lasted — forever would be my guess with the benefit of hindsight. I recall that we received one MRE and three survival bars of the sort included in a fighter plane ejection seat. MRE stands for “Meal, Ready-to-Eat,” but we called them “Meals, Refused-by-Ethiopians.” To be fair, MREs are actually quite good if properly prepared. Those survival food bars, by contrast, tasted like blocks of compressed sawdust.