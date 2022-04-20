Desert Dessert

I discovered this on my hard drive recently. Apparently, I penned it on some forgotten military deployment many decades ago.

I’d been a professional soldier for six years. The excitement, the sense of purpose and mission, and the basic energy of the profession were addictive. I had seen deployments and contingency operations and field training exercises and wars. I was ever awed by the scope.

This particular day I was in the desert staging for a massive field exercise. The principal character was a heavy brigade, a Mechanized Infantry unit of the First Infantry Division—the Big Red One. The Big Red One liberated Europe fifty years ago. Now, the grandchildren of those awesome old guys were ably wielding the standard.

As I walked past the interminable line of main battle tanks, I had the realization that I had never actually crawled inside an M-1. I came into the Army while the earlier M-60 was all the rage. I set my present task of coordinating an air assault three days hence aside, determined to expand my horizons.

I stopped at the first tank with an exposed crewman. A tank up close is simply overwhelming. The imposing mass and latent power are emotionally tangible at close range. I identified myself as Captain Dabbs, the helicopter guy, and asked if the young Private First Class would mind showing me around his mount. The greasy teenager smiled as though Christmas had come early. Young soldiers take unbelievable pride in what they do.

The soldier jumped out of his oversized carapace and was standing beside me in an instant. He pointedly demonstrated the proper way to mount the vehicle and led me over and through the impressive amalgam of tools and gear that littered the machine. A boom box strapped against the cupola ground out Metallica. Following the trooper through the hatch in the turret, I banged my elbow sliding through the tiny hole. The young PFC most obviously did not.