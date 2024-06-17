Five Guys and a Goose

Tasting A Little Heaven

Climbing behind a set of flight controls, I traded the twin turbines, triple hydraulic system and AFCS flight control computers of my CH-47D helicopter for the fuel mixture, hand-operated landing gear retraction mechanism, and carb heat of a different era. After manually pressurizing the patrol plane’s fuel system, John threw a switch or two, and the magnificent twin radials each blew a cloud of smoke, sputtered and churned hypnotically to life.

We lifted off and climbed away from Anchorage and its environs. We then crossed the Turnagin Arm, hugging the coastline of the pristine Alaskan Kenai peninsula. We soaked up the view around the outrigger floats and bulbous engine nacelles before heading across the gulf for Lake Illiamna.

We made landfall after about half an hour and droned through an emerald green valley that stretched unblemished for miles in all directions. Tree-covered cliffs rose a thousand feet above our flight level on either side of the valley’s meandering riverbed. The river’s crystal-clear water betrayed gargantuan king salmon visible from the air as they pressed into their kamikaze spawning runs.

The first grizzly was a mere 600 lbs. or so and seemed to show little interest in the sky-blue underside of our vintage patrol plane. We eventually sighted 10 more, all feasting fat on salmon. A pair were massive earth-shaking bruins that probably pushed 14 hundred lbs. This valley would not have been our first choice for a forced-landing location.

We eventually found a huge wilderness lake clearly unspoiled by human presence and rolled the old warplane in for landing. We then shut the machine down and clambered out onto the wing to soak up God’s creation. Tragically, time passes more quickly in places like that. Finally, we reluctantly reboarded for the short hop back to Anchorage.

We put the plane to bed but were at a bit of a loss as to how to repay John for his hospitality to a motley mob of visiting Army aviators. We did insist upon treating him to supper at a restaurant of his choosing. Gracious to the end, he chose an atmospheric place near the marina and ordered something cheap. What a stud.

