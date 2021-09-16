I had some great roommates in college. Like most college students we had some simply grand adventures. One of my roommates in particular considered pranks an art form.

I don’t wish to embarrass the guy, so we’ll call him Justin. Justin is actually exceptionally intelligent. His pranking gift rested in his capacity to appreciate life on a higher plane than the rest of us.

We were all poor and living hand to mouth. We each maintained a cabinet in the kitchen that we kept stocked with ramen, mac and cheese and similar low-cost comestibles. We shared the apartment expenses, but typically fed ourselves. One month, fairly late at night, Justin was unloading groceries in the kitchen. I saw him put a can of Alpo dogfood into his cabinet. We didn’t have a dog.

“Justin, what’s with the dogfood, bro? You know we don’t have a dog?”

“Yeah, it’s another few days until the end of the month and my ROTC check. I’m just kind of tight. They sell this stuff at Kroger for 22 cents a can, and it doesn’t look too awful. I think it’ll be ok for a few days until my money comes in.

I put my book bag down and approached my friend.

“Dude, it’s not that bad. I can spot you some mac and cheese until the end of the month. Don’t be eating dogfood, man.”

By now he was studying the can, reading the ingredients and admiring the label. He reached for the can opener.

“Have you ever smelled this stuff?” he asked. “It really does smell pretty good. At four cans for a dollar I could make this go a long ways. I bet it’s better for you than the MREs the Army feeds us. I’m going to try it.”

By now he had my undivided attention.

“Justin, brother…friend,” I said. “Don’t eat the dogfood. They make that stuff out of tails and eyelids and buttholes and stuff. It might not kill you, but you’re not a dog. That has got to make you sick. Throw that away, get into my cabinet, and fix yourself some mac and cheese. Just don’t eat the dogfood. Sheesh…”

By now he had the lid open and peeled back. The aroma was admittedly pleasant. He reached for a fork. By now I was just gobsmacked. He really was about to do this.

Imploring him I said, “Justin, please. I’m begging you, man, in the name of all that’s decent, just don’t eat the dogfood.”